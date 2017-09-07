The Premier League confirms that the majority of its clubs have voted for next summer's transfer window to shut before the start of the new season.

Premier League clubs have voted to close next summer's transfer window before the start of the season.

For the past 15 years, clubs in England have been allowed to buy and sell players until the end of August, which on this occasion is almost three weeks after the season has begun.

However, managers have complained that the ability for players to move when the season is already under way causes disruption to their squads and preparations.

A vote was held on Thursday at the Premier League shareholders' meeting and it has now been confirmed that the majority of clubs were in favour of an early closure, though it was not unanimous.

The 2018 window will close on the Thursday before the first match of the season in August, and the new rule applies only to the buying of players.

Premier League clubs will still be able to sell players to other leagues whose transfer windows remain open until August 31.

The transfer window for the English Football League also remains unaffected, with clubs able to sell to lower division sides unless the EFL decides to bring its window in line with the top flight.

The Premier League transfer window in January remains unaffected by the impending changes.