Team News: Chris Wood starts for Burnley

Chris Wood in action for Leicester on December 28, 2014
Chris Wood makes his home debut as Burnley welcome struggling Crystal Palace.
Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 at 12:52 UK

Chris Wood makes his home debut this afternoon as Burnley welcome struggling Crystal Palace to Turf Moor.

The summer signing came off the bench to claim a late equaliser against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley last time out and is duly rewarded with a starting spot by Sean Dyche today.

Scott Arfield is the man to make way, with Wood partnering Sam Vokes up front as the Clarets look to secure their first home league win of the season.

Dyche names an otherwise-unchanged starting XI from that game, with Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Jack Cork, Steven Defour and Robbie Brady in the middle of the park.

Ben Mee and James Tarkowski continue their partnership in the heart of the defence, with Matthew Lowton on the right, Stephen Ward on the left and Tom Heaton between the sticks.

On the bench, Jonathan Walters returns having overcome a knee injury, while there is no space in the matchday squad for new signing Nahki Wells as he continues to build towards full fitness.

Meanwhile, under-pressure Palace boss Frank de Boer makes three changes from the 2-0 defeat to Swansea City last time out as he looks to secure the Eagles' first points of the new season.

Jeffrey Schlupp comes into the side for James Tomkins and plays on the left of a back four, with Joel Ward operating at right-back and Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Scott Dann partnered at centre-back.

Further forward, Yohan Cabaye and Lee Chung-yong earn recalls to the midfield alongside James McArthur and Jason Puncheon, with Patrick van Aanholt and Luka Milivojevic dropping to the bench.

Andros Townsend and Christian Benteke continue their strike partnership up front.

Burnley: Heaton; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Ward; Gudmundsson, Cork, Defour, Brady; Vokes, Wood
Subs: Walters, Arfield, Westwood, Long, Bardsley, Barnes, Pope

Crystal Palace: Hennessey; Ward, Dann, Fosu-Mensah, Schlupp; Puncheon, Cabaye, McArthur, Lee; Townsend, Benteke
Subs: Speroni, Van Aanholt, Milivojevic, Kelly, Lumeka, Kaikai, Riedewald

Sean Dyche watches on during the Premier League game between Burnley and Bournemouth on December 11, 2016
