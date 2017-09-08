Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha is reportedly pushing to make an early return from injury in a bid to help kick-start the club's season.

Last month, it was claimed that Zaha faced at least a month on the sidelines with a knee problem and during that time, Palace have failed to register a point or score a goal in the Premier League.

It has allegedly left head coach Frank de Boer on the brink of the sack but according to The Mirror, Zaha is almost ready to feature in the Dutchman's first-team squad.

The Ivory Coast international is unlikely to play against Burnley on Sunday afternoon, but the 24-year-old could be ready to make an appearance against Southampton.

Last season, Zaha contributed seven goals from 35 league outings as the Eagles retained their top-flight status on the penultimate weekend of the season.