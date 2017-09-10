Sean Dyche is proud of Burnley's resolve in their 1-0 home win over Crystal Palace but claimed that the losers were actually the better side on the day.

The Clarets were ahead after three minutes when Chris Wood seized on a poor Lee Chung-yong backpass before firing past Wayne Hennessey at Turf Moor.

Palace went on to dominate proceedings with 65 percent possession, 23 efforts and 13 corners, but ultimately they fell to a fourth consecutive defeat and are yet to score in the Premier League.

Dyche told reporters: "We were resolute, that was the key. Palace were the better side today, we didn't get into our stride at all.

"They played well throughout the game. Sometimes it's just not your day. It's our worst performance of the season so far but the shape of the team, the belief in each other was on show.

"Chris Wood has made a good start and he scored a hat-trick for (New Zealand) in midweek as well. He has a desire to prove himself in the Premier League, it was a great finish."

Burnley have climbed up to seventh in the table following Sunday's victory.