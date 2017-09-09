Sep 9, 2017 at 12pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Attendance: 67,789
Real Madrid
1-1
Levante
Vazquez (36')
Ramos (55'), Carvajal (66')
Marcelo (88')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Lopez (12')
Lerma (45'), Alegria (47'), Boateng (60')

Karim Benzema sidelined for at least a month?

Karim Benzema in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
© SilverHub
Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema could be sidelined for up to six weeks with the hamstring injury he sustained during the 1-1 draw with Levante.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 at 20:06 UK

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema could face at least a month on the sidelines after limping off during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Levante.

The 29-year-old lasted less than half an hour at the Bernabeu before being withdrawn with a hamstring injury as Madrid dropped points for the second home game in a row.

Early estimations suggest that Benzema could be out of action for between four to six weeks, which would see him miss a substantial chunk of Madrid's La Liga and Champions League title defences.

Los Blancos have already been without Cristiano Ronaldo for the last four matches due to suspension, although the club's all-time leading goalscorer is able to return during the Champions League tie with APOEL in midweek.

Benzema's absence could see Gareth Bale return to the fold after the Welshman was left out of Zinedine Zidane's starting lineup against Levante.

For some reason Ronald Koeman applauds after the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Read Next:
Koeman: 'Kane amongst world's best'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Zinedine Zidane, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Live Commentary: Real Madrid 1-1 Levante - as it happened
 Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Result: Levante hold 10-man Real Madrid at Bernabeu
 Karim Benzema in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Karim Benzema sidelined for at least a month?
Team News: Bale on Madrid benchIsco to sign new Real Madrid dealPreview: Real Madrid vs. LevanteOdegaard extends Real Madrid contractDe Gea 'asks Ramos to push through transfer'
Buffon: 'Navas a great goalkeeper'David de Gea hails "incredible" IscoUnited to return for Bale next summer?De Gea: 'It's a dream to play for United'Report: Real Madrid rejected Sanchez
> Real Madrid Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Premier League 2 - Div 1
Premier League 2 - Div 2
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona33009099
2Real Sociedad330010469
3Sevilla32105147
4Athletic Bilbao32103037
5Leganes32013216
6Atletico MadridAtletico31207345
7Real Madrid31206335
8Levante31204315
9Valencia31203215
10Getafe31112204
11GironaGirona311134-14
12Celta Vigo310245-13
13Villarreal310235-23
14Real Betis310236-33
15EibarEibar310214-33
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo301249-51
17Espanyol301217-61
18Malaga200202-20
19AlavesAlaves300304-40
20Las PalmasLas Palmas200216-50
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 