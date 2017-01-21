Team News: Two changes for Bournemouth

Eddie Howe makes two changes as Bournemouth host Watford this afternoon.

Callum Wilson and Joshua King are handed starts following the Cherries' 3-1 defeat to Hull City, while Harry Arter and Benik Afobe fall begin the game on the bench.

Visiting Watford, meanwhile, have made just the one change from their goalless draw with Middlesbrough as loanee Tom Cleverley, who joins from Everton, comes in for Valon Behrami in midfield.

Heurelho Gomes is able to take his place between the sticks after suffering a back injury in the Boro clash.

Elsewhere, Daryl Janmaat is fit enough for a place on the bench after suffering a groin injury.

Bournemouth: Boruc; Daniels, Cook, Smith, Mings; Surman, Wilshere; Fraser, King, Stanislas; Wilson

Subs: Federici, Smith, Gosling, Arter, Pugh, Ibe, Afobe

Watford: Gomes; Kaboul, Prodl, Britos; Kabasele, Cleverley, Capoue, Holebas; Doucoure; Deeney, Okaka

Subs: Pantilimon, Cathcart, Janmaat, Mason, Zúñiga, Sinclair, Ighalo