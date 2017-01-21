Jan 21, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Dean Court
Bournemouth
2-2
Watford
King (48'), Afobe (82')
LIVE
Kabasele (24'), Deeney (64')

Team News: Two changes for Bournemouth

© SilverHub
Eddie Howe makes two changes as Bournemouth host Watford this afternoon.
By , Deputy Editor
Filed:
Updated: Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 14:48 UK

Eddie Howe makes two changes as Bournemouth host Watford this afternoon.

Callum Wilson and Joshua King are handed starts following the Cherries' 3-1 defeat to Hull City, while Harry Arter and Benik Afobe fall begin the game on the bench.

Visiting Watford, meanwhile, have made just the one change from their goalless draw with Middlesbrough as loanee Tom Cleverley, who joins from Everton, comes in for Valon Behrami in midfield.

Heurelho Gomes is able to take his place between the sticks after suffering a back injury in the Boro clash.

Elsewhere, Daryl Janmaat is fit enough for a place on the bench after suffering a groin injury.

Bournemouth: Boruc; Daniels, Cook, Smith, Mings; Surman, Wilshere; Fraser, King, Stanislas; Wilson
Subs: Federici, Smith, Gosling, Arter, Pugh, Ibe, Afobe

Watford: Gomes; Kaboul, Prodl, Britos; Kabasele, Cleverley, Capoue, Holebas; Doucoure; Deeney, Okaka
Subs: Pantilimon, Cathcart, Janmaat, Mason, Zúñiga, Sinclair, Ighalo

Odion Ighalo of Watford celebrates scoring his team's second goalduring the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Watford at St James' Park on September 19, 2015 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom.
Read Next:
Watford reject two Odion Ighalo bids?
>
View our homepages for Eddie Howe, Callum Wilson, Joshua King, Harry Arter, Benik Afobe, Tom Cleverley, Valon Behrami, Daryl Janmaat, Heurelho Gomes, Football
Your Comments
More Bournemouth News
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at the Vitality Stadium on December 3, 2017
Team News: Two changes for Bournemouth
 Asmir Begovic of Chelsea gives instructions during the Pre Season Friendly match between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge on August 5, 2015
Antonio Conte confirms Chelsea have received bid for Asmir Begovic
 Bournemouth midfielder Jack Wilshere in action during his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on December 31, 2016
Report: AC Milan still interested in signing Jack Wilshere
Chelsea 'want £12m for Asmir Begovic'Barker charged by FA for Arter tweetsWatford close to Max Gradel deal?Howe: 'We didn't make dominance count'Result: Hernandez nets brace in Hull City win
Team News: Niasse, Evandro on Hull City benchConte: 'John Terry going nowhere'Howe: 'No negotiations for John Terry'Newcastle to break transfer record for Wilson?Terry 'to reject Bournemouth interest'
> Bournemouth Homepage
More Watford News
Odion Ighalo of Watford celebrates scoring his team's second goalduring the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Watford at St James' Park on September 19, 2015 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom.
Watford reject two Odion Ighalo bids?
 Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at the Vitality Stadium on December 3, 2017
Team News: Two changes for Bournemouth
 Odion Ighalo of Watford celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Watford and Norwich City at Vicarage Road on December 5, 2015
Report: West Bromwich Albion in talks with Watford to sign Odion Ighalo
Watford plan move for Fiorentina striker?Watford close to Max Gradel deal?Mazzarri job 'under no threat at Watford'Mazzarri: 'Taylor tributes very emotional'Result: Watford, Boro play out Vicarage Road stalemate
Team News: Heurelho Gomes comes back in for WatfordFA reveals televised FA Cup fixturesWatford sign Tom Cleverley on loanTributes flood in for Graham TaylorFormer England manager Taylor dies, aged 72
> Watford Homepage


Live Football
Africa Cup of Nations
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Cup
Scottish Championship
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool22136351272445
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22117432211140
7Everton229763223934
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke228682833-530
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102836-828
11Burnley2182112331-826
12Watford2275102537-1226
13Bournemouth2274113139-825
14Southampton216691926-724
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough2248101824-620
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2245133040-1017
19Hull City2144132045-2516
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand