Jan 3, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Dean Court
Bournemouth
3-3
Arsenal
Daniels (17'), Wilson (21' pen.), Fraser (58')
Cook (44'), Boruc (86'), Arter (97')
Francis (82')
FT(HT: 2-0)
Sanchez (70'), Perez (75'), Giroud (92')
Bellerin (32'), Ramsey (45'), Mustafi (80')

Eddie Howe: 'Simon Francis sending-off was harsh'

Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
© SilverHub
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe says that Simon Francis's red card in Tuesday's 3-3 Premier League draw with Arsenal was "harsh".
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has bemoaned referee Michael Oliver's decision to send Simon Francis from the field in the second half of Tuesday's pulsating 3-3 draw with Arsenal in the Premier League.

Goals from Charlie Daniels, Calum Wilson and Ryan Fraser saw Bournemouth led 3-0 against the Gunners just before the hour, but Arsenal scored three times in the final 20 minutes to somehow snatch a point.

Bournemouth were forced to play the final 10 minutes of the clash with 10 men after right-back Francis was handed a straight red card for a challenge on Aaron Ramsey, but Howe has called the sending-off "harsh".

"Fate conspired against us in several ways. I didn't think it was a sending off. I thought that was harsh but in the end the quality of their players showed," Howe told Sky Sports News.

"The emotion is one of disappointment but we can't forget what the players did in the first half of that game. Sometimes you get lost because you're working every day but we have to remember how far we've come and what we're doing and at what level. But we're here to win which is why this hurts so much."

A total of 25 points have left Bournemouth in ninth position in the Premier League table after 20 matches. Next weekend, their attention will switch to the FA Cup as they prepare to travel to League One side Millwall.

Olivier Giroud reacts during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Read Next:
Giroud "disappointed" by Arsenal draw
>
View our homepages for Eddie Howe, Michael Oliver, Simon Francis, Charlie Daniels, Calum Wilson, Ryan Fraser, Aaron Ramsey, Football
Your Comments
More Bournemouth News
Adam Smith and Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Arsenal on February 7, 2016
Live Commentary: Bournemouth 3-3 Arsenal - as it happened
 Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Arsene Wenger: 'Arsenal refused to lose against Bournemouth'
 Olivier Giroud celebrates during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Result: Arsenal come from three down to rescue dramatic point at Bournemouth
Howe: 'Francis sending-off was harsh'Giroud "disappointed" by Arsenal drawTeam News: Mustafi makes Arsenal return at BournemouthHowe: Wenger shown "incredible faith" by ArsenalWenger: 'No developments on Wilshere contract'
Newcastle 'told to pay £15m for Hogan'Benik Afobe withdraws from AFCONCallum Wilson on Newcastle radar?Murray 'to seal permanent Brighton move'Result: Swansea end 2016 at foot of PL table
> Bournemouth Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
4Arsenal20125344222241
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs19116237142339
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version