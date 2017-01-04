Footballer axed for posting vile tweets about Harry Arter's personal tragedy

Bournemouth's Harry Arter in action during the game with Crystal Palace on December 26, 2015
Hitchin Town footballer Alfie Barker is sacked by the club after sending Twitter abuse to Harry Arter, referring to the death of the Bournemouth midfielder's daughter.
Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Non-league club Hitchin Town have axed striker Alfie Barker after he sent offensive tweets to Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter following Tuesday night's Premier League match against Arsenal.

Barker took to social media after the Cherries relinquished a 3-0 lead to draw 3-3 with the Gunners at the Vitality Stadium.

According to widespread reports, the non-league player made references to Arter's stillborn daughter, and as a result, his football club have sacked him.

A statement from Hitchin read: "Alfie Barker was registered to play for Hitchin Town in the Southern League and has appeared only briefly for the club in the 2016-17 season. He has been playing at Langford and Codicote on a dual registration basis. The club adopts a responsible approach to social media and would expect any player connected to Hitchin Town to do likewise.

"In the light of the player's irresponsible and anti-social behaviour, we are terminating Alfie Barker's registration and relationship with the club with immediate effect.

"We would reiterate that Hitchin Town, as a community club with established links with various segments of the public, has been a long-time user of social media channels and expects all club stakeholders to use them appropriately."

The first message, which was directed to Arter's Twitter account, read: "atleast you didn't lose your kid."

It was followed up by the tweet: "big hype just for a disappointment like the 9 months leading up to your childs birth."

Arter's daughter Renee died at birth on December 10, 2015.

Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016




