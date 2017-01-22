Live Commentary: Eibar 0-0 Barcelona

Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the La Liga meeting between Eibar and Barcelona at Ipurua Municipal Stadium.
The Catalan giants return to the Basque Country just a few days on from beating Real Sociedad here - their third-successive win in all competitions.
A consistent run of form is now the target for Luis Enrique's charges, as they attempt to inflict another defeat on their opponents in order to keep the pressure on Real Madrid at the top.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.
Jose Luis Mendilibar: "When you come up against Barca you've got two options. You can either go out and put them under pressure or hang back and wait for them in your own box; we'll be going with the first option. I don't want us to go and get the ball off them; that would be virtually impossible. What I want us to do is to have a lot of the ball in Barcelona's half."
Luis Enrique: "They will be loyal to the style that has got them to where they are at the moment in the league. They always make it difficult for you and we need to be at our best with the ball and well positioned to find a way through. We have been looking for a long run of good results since the start of the season but we haven't managed it yet. Let's hope now we can put a good run of results together because we need."
EIBAR SUBS: Areitio, Galvez, Rivera, Pena, Rico, Nano, Josue
BARCELONA SUBS: Cillessen, Pique, Denis, Alcacer, Digne, Andre Gomes, Vidal
EIBAR XI: Yoel, Capa, Dos Santos, Lejeune, Luna, Garcia, Escalante, Pedro Leon, Adrian, Inui, Enrich
BARCELONA XI: Ter Stegen, Mathieu, Umtiti, Alba, Roberto, Busquets, Turan, Rakitic, Messi, Suarez, Neymar