Live Commentary: Eibar 0-0 Barcelona

A consistent run of form is now the target for Luis Enrique 's charges, as they attempt to inflict another defeat on their opponents in order to keep the pressure on Real Madrid at the top.

21 min CHANCE! Barcelona only marginally edging the possession stats over these opening 21 minutes, highlighting just how little has been between the two sides. Messi looked to change that by lifting the ball over the top, but Suarez hammered over the bar when through.

19 min Alba forced to halt Pedro Leon's charge down the right by illegal means, but from the free kick Eibar fail to capitalise. A balanced game so far with nearly a quarter of it played; one shot on target apiece at Ipurua.

17 min Mendilibar certainly was not lying when he said his side would not sit back this evening. Eibar are happy to get the ball forward when they have the chance to do so, with former Barca player Pedro Leon a particular threat when picked out.

15 min SAVE! Arda Turan is proving to be Barcelona's liveliest player so far in this match, getting forward once again and directing a header on goal from a tight angle. He was never going to score from there, though.

13 min A decent delivery into the box is well handled by Ter Stegen, who was then quick to recycle possession. Barca's rhythm has been disrupted by that early injury blow, so they just need to get their foot on the ball once again.

11 min BARCELONA SUB! Sergio Busquets last just 10 minutes or so of the game before being stretchered off. Suarez, a different type of midfield player, comes on in his place. Messi sends the subsequent free kick over the bar.

9 min Busquets went down a minute or so ago, but he has not yet got up and the stretcher has now been brought on to the pitch. An early change likely to be required for the visitors here, with Denis Suarez the most obvious candidate to come on.

7 min SAVE! First attempt of the evening comes via the boot of Ander Capa, who sees his shot from outside the box easily kept out by Ter Stegen. Neymar was bundled off the ball at the other end but it was a fair challenge.

5 min Alba looks for Turan - Barca's most advanced player - with a ball over the top that has a little too much on it. It was a bright opening for the hosts, but the Catalan giants have seen more and more of the ball over the past few minutes.

3 min A good start to the match for Eibar, as they get a couple of early balls into the box to challenge that makeshift duo of Umtiti and Mathieu. Suarez was the man who got his head to a flat free kick, which he helped behind for a corner.

1 min KICKOFF! We are up and running at Ipurua Municipal Stadium. From performing in front of 90,000 fans to 5,000 odd tonight, how will Barcelona - in their changed away kit tonight - cope with the tight surroundings?

7.43pm Both sets of players are now out on the field of play, with kickoff in the Basque Country just a couple of minutes away. This is one of the most unique grounds anywhere in the top tier of Spanish football, with a little over 5,000 cramped into the stadium. Umtiti and Mathieu start together for the first time in the heart of defence this evening, so it will be interesting to see exactly how they fare against the so-called minnows. © Getty Images

7.41pm PREDICTION! Barcelona have a perfect record in league meetings with Eibar, winning four out of four and scoring an average of three a game during that run. It is difficult to see anything other than an away victory tonight, but I believe it will be one that they are made to work hard for by the odd goal. I'm going to back Enrique's men to take it 2-1 with goals from Messi and Suarez.

7.39pm Mendilibar insists that his side will look to attack Barcelona tonight, meanwhile, rather than sitting back and perhaps holding out for a goalless draw. Good luck, I say, because there is no other side like the Catalans when they are given room to get in behind. We saw Barca dominate possession in their last outing but struggle to create too many clear-cut opening - could that prove to be the case once more over the next couple of hours?

7.37pm Enrique pretty much expecting a gritty display from the hosts this evening, then, claiming that his side will "need to be at our best" if they are to leave the Basque Country with maximum points. The Catalan also discussed the importance of putting together a run of wins, with too many draws in this current 11-match unbeaten run in La Liga. That has allowed Real Madrid to pull ahead and Sevilla to usurp Barca into second, though you get the sense that will not last for much longer.

7.35pm With kickoff at Ipurua Municipal Stadium now exactly 10 minutes away, let us turn attention to some pre-match thoughts from both camps. Jose Luis Mendilibar: "When you come up against Barca you've got two options. You can either go out and put them under pressure or hang back and wait for them in your own box; we'll be going with the first option. I don't want us to go and get the ball off them; that would be virtually impossible. What I want us to do is to have a lot of the ball in Barcelona's half." Luis Enrique: "They will be loyal to the style that has got them to where they are at the moment in the league. They always make it difficult for you and we need to be at our best with the ball and well positioned to find a way through. We have been looking for a long run of good results since the start of the season but we haven't managed it yet. Let's hope now we can put a good run of results together because we need."

7.33pm PREVIOUS MEETINGS! Barcelona have won all four of their top-flight matches against Eibar, averaging three goals a game and keeping a clean sheet in three of them. The last encounter finished 4-0 to the Catalan giants here in March - so much for that 'difficult' tag given to Ipurua! - with Lionel Messi scoring two more to make it five in four for him in this fixture.

7.31pm This venue may only hold around 6,500 spectators but it has grown a reputation as a tough place to visit. Many big teams have struggled here and are often restricted to altering their tactics, so do not be surprised to see Barcelona become frustrated at times this evening. Eibar are the smallest of the Basque sides in the top couple of tiers, but they are enjoying a fine season and, as mentioned a little earlier, could pull off a huge shock by finishing in the top six.

7.29pm Eibar are now winless in their last two matches here, losing to Atletico in the league and drawing with Osasuna in the previous round of the cup, but they have not gone three without a win since April 2016 - the omens are good for them to put that right tonight. All focus is now pretty much on their La Liga aspirations, then, with Deportivo La Coruna, Valencia and Granada to play over the next month - a nice run of fixtures than could well help them to cement a top-half finish.

7.27pm Los Armeros had picked up just two points from a possible 12 prior to last weekend's 3-2 win over Sporting Gijon, which was enough to take them back into the top half of the division. As touched upon a few moments ago, they also made it into the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey, but a heavy loss to Atleti in the first leg at the Vicente Calderon leaves them requiring something close to a miracle in the reverse fixture a few days from now.

7.25pm Eibar head into this match sitting in the top half of the La Liga table and just five points off a place in Europe next season. That will be one almighty ask to claw back points on the sides above them between now and the middle of May but, with their cup aspirations as good as over following a 3-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in midweek, all focus can now be on returning to form in the league and potentially finishing in one of those top six spots.

7.23pm Neymar's 21st-minuet penalty against Real Sociedad on Thursday evening helped Barcelona to a 1-0 win. Not only did that make it three victories on the spin for the Catalan giants, it also ended their incredible Anoeta hoodoo that was just a few months short of hitting a decade without a win there. A timely triumph, indeed, and now Luis Enrique has challenged his players to push on and rack up win after win at this crucial point in the season. © AFP

7.21pm DID YOU KNOW? Barcelona have lost two of their last four games against Basque opposition - vs. Real Sociedad in April 2016 and Alaves in September - but they did overcome La Real when they faced off just a few days ago. Neymar's penalty was the difference in that match; one that was far from a classic but very much job done as far as Enrique is concerned, with the return leg to be played next Thursday at Camp Nou.

7.19pm Barcelona have scored in each of their last 12 away games in La Liga, netting 37 in total at a rate of a little over one a game. Going further back, they have not lost in the Spanish top flight in any of their last 11 games, either, but a run of draws has seen them slip off the pace. Real Madrid themselves dropped points at long last recently, but they got back on track - by any means necessary - in the 2-1 win over Malaga on Saturday.

7.17pm Barca do have a nice run of games ahead of them in the league, though, with the odd slightly daunting trip including - this game at Eobar very much falling into that category. Their next major challenge comes in the meeting against Atletico Madrid on February 26, but before that they also take on Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and face Sociedad in the second leg of the Copa del Rey next week. We are approaching make-or-break time in the campaign, with every match now pivotal.

7.15pm In terms of their league aspirations, Barca's 5-0 win over Las Palmas on home soil made it three victories in their last four outings - enough to ensure that Real and Sevilla still remain pretty much within touching distance. They have been far from their best this season, though, with four draws in six either side of the short winter break - including a goalless home draw with Malaga - potentially costing them the chance to retain their title.

7.13pm Barcelona also picked up that aforementioned rare win at Anoeta in their last outing, ending a run spanning just short of a decade without picking up three points in their most-hoted venue on the continent. That was a major boost for Enrique, who knows that his side still have work to do next Thursday if they are to book their place in yet another cup semi-final. Atletico and Real are also still in the competition, so they will likely have to overcome one or both of them.

7.11pm The nadir for Barca may well have been that 1-1 draw with Villarreal a fortnight ago, coming hot on the heels of another disappointing display in the defeat away at Bilbao. In the end the loss at San Mames counted for little, as they soon recovered in the return leg to ensure that they remain on track for a domestic and European treble - the second under Enrique's watch - despite all the recent doom and gloom. Not too dissimilar to Enrique's first season here, in fact!

7.09pm Enrique talked in the build-up to tonight's game about the importance of putting a string of wins together, which they have managed to do over the past week or so with three in a row in all competitions now. Two of those came in the Copa del Rey - a second-leg win over Athletic Bilbao and first-leg triumph over Real Sociedad in the next round - and there was also that thrashing of Las Palmas eight days ago at Camp Nou. More of the same is now required in this final match of the weekend.

7.07pm The pressure is on Barcelona to claim victory at Ipurua this evening, then, having seen Real Madrid and Sevilla extend the gap in those top two places. Even with victory tonight the Catalan giants will remain in third, as they continue to pay for their sluggish run either side of the winter break. They also have Atletico Madrid hot on their heels, so while finishing top will ultimately be the target, another slip-up or two and all of a sudden finishing fourth will be a task.

7.05pm Luis Suarez has scored four goals in his last five league outings and also bagged a treble in this fixture the last time they met at Camp Nou. Lionel Messi is on an even more impressive run, meanwhile, having found the net in each of his last four La Liga matches - never before has he gone five, which I find hard to believe. Twenty-seven in 25 for the little maestro this season in all competitions - yet again he has proved the star man in this side. © SilverHub

7.03pm Andre Gomes came off the bench to replace hamstring injury victim Iniesta at Anoeta on Thursday night, but he did not make much of an impact in that second half and is only on the bench tonight. Paco Alcacer was in the running to fill in for Suarez had he been rested tonight, but the Uruguayan remains in the starting lineup alongside Messi and Neymar. Lucas Digne, Aleix Vidal and Gerard Pique are among the defensive back-up options for the visitors, while Denis Suarez is also among the subs.

7.01pm BENCH WATCH! EIBAR SUBS: Areitio, Galvez, Rivera, Pena, Rico, Nano, Josue BARCELONA SUBS: Cillessen, Pique, Denis, Alcacer, Digne, Andre Gomes, Vidal

6.59pm Just a couple of alterations made by Mendilibar in all, with Pedro Leon among the starters on the back of his latest impressive display in the 3-2 win over Sporting Gijon last weekend. The former Barcelona ace found the net in that high-scoring affair, and no other player in the division has put more balls into the box this term than him - 154 in all prior to this weekend's matches. More of those dangerous deliveries and some serious questions will be asked of Mathieu.

6.57pm While Enrique has a strong squad to choose from, opposite number Jose Luis Mendilibar will be casting an envious glance this evening. Eibar have a string of injury problems to contend with, including the absence of their first-choice keeper, as Asier Riesso, Ivan Ramis, Anaitz Arbilla, David Junca and Kike Garcia all miss out for the visit of the reigning league champions.

6.55pm Jeremy Mathieu is also a surprising recall in the heart of defence, with Gerard Pique starting on the bench, while Sergio Roberto is now back to full fitness and takes over from Aleix Vidal. Marc-Andre ter Stegen is another who has struggled with injury of late, though he has fully shaken off his recent knock and is selected in goal tonight. Plenty of discussion points in this Barca side, then - a Barca side without the services of the injured Andres Iniesta and suspended Javier Mascherano.

6.53pm There had been a few suggestions that Suarez may have been left out; a chance to gain a bit of a breather after finding himself on the periphery against Sociedad up the road a few days ago. That is not the case, however, as each of the 'MSN' trident start at Ipurua. Sergio Busquets and Ivan Rakitic also come into the side - the latter a big call by Enrique, with the Croatia international struggling to hold down a spot in the side and being linked with a move away in recent weeks.

6.51pm Starting with a look at the visiting team, manager Luis Enrique has made four changes from the 5-0 win over Las Palmas last weekend - a match that saw the Barca boss taken the chance to rotate a few players ahead of the more challenging cup tie against Real Sociedad five days later. Neymar is the headline act to come back into the side and, a tad surprisingly, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi also start this evening.

6.49pm TEAM NEWS! EIBAR XI: Yoel, Capa, Dos Santos, Lejeune, Luna, Garcia, Escalante, Pedro Leon, Adrian, Inui, Enrich BARCELONA XI: Ter Stegen, Mathieu, Umtiti, Alba, Roberto, Busquets, Turan, Rakitic, Messi, Suarez, Neymar

6.47pm The visitors head into this match sitting four points adrift of Sevilla and a further point off Real Madrid, with both those sides picking up maximum points this weekend - just! Los Blancos ensured that their recent blip is now very much behind them by claiming a 2-1 win at home to Malaga on Saturday afternoon, while the Andalusian outfit won a thriller against Osasuna a little earlier to keep their run going.