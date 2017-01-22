Jan 22, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Ipurua Municipal Stadium
EibarEibar
0-0
Barcelona
LIVE

Team News: Neymar back for Barcelona

Barcelona forward Neymar in action during his side's La Liga clash with Deportivo La Coruna at the Camp Nou on October 15, 2016
Neymar returns to the starting XI for Barcelona's trip to Eibar in La Liga.
Last Updated: Sunday, January 22, 2017 at 19:01 UK

Neymar has returned to the starting XI for Barcelona's trip to Eibar in La Liga this evening.

The Brazilian is reunited with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez up front as Luis Enrique's side look to close the gap on league leaders Real Madrid to two points.

In all, Enrique makes four changes from the side that claimed a comfortable 5-0 victory over Las Palmas last weekend, with captain Andres Iniesta ruled out after coming off with a calf injury at half time in the midweek Copa del Rey victory at Real Sociedad.

Rafinha is also absent with a hamstring injury, while Javier Mascherano is suspended, meaning recalls for Sergio Busquets and Ivan Rakitic in the middle of the park.

Sergi Roberto and Jeremy Mathieu come into the back line, while Gerard Pique and Aleix Vidal start the encounter on the bench.

For the hosts, coach Jose Luis Mendilibar makes just one change to the side that claimed a 3-2 victory away at Sporting Gijon last weekend, naming Yoel between the sticks as Asier Riesgo misses out.

Sergi Enrich continues to lead the line with support from Adrian Gonzalez, Takashi Inui and Pedro Leon.

Eibar: Yoel; Capa, Dos Santos, Lejeune, Luna; Garcia, Escalante; Pedro Leon, Adrian, Inui; Enrich
Subs: Areitio, Galvez, Rivera, Pena, Rico, Nano, Josue

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Mathieu, Roberto, Umtiti, Alba; Busquets, Turan, Rakitic; Messi, Suarez, Neymar
Subs: Cillessen, Pique, Denis, Paco Alcacer, Digne, Andre Gomes, Aleix Vidal

Keep up with all of the action from the La Liga clash tonight with Sports Mole's live text commentary here.

Arda Turan of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
