Team News: Neymar back for Barcelona

Neymar has returned to the starting XI for Barcelona's trip to Eibar in La Liga this evening.

The Brazilian is reunited with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez up front as Luis Enrique's side look to close the gap on league leaders Real Madrid to two points.

In all, Enrique makes four changes from the side that claimed a comfortable 5-0 victory over Las Palmas last weekend, with captain Andres Iniesta ruled out after coming off with a calf injury at half time in the midweek Copa del Rey victory at Real Sociedad.

Rafinha is also absent with a hamstring injury, while Javier Mascherano is suspended, meaning recalls for Sergio Busquets and Ivan Rakitic in the middle of the park.

Sergi Roberto and Jeremy Mathieu come into the back line, while Gerard Pique and Aleix Vidal start the encounter on the bench.

For the hosts, coach Jose Luis Mendilibar makes just one change to the side that claimed a 3-2 victory away at Sporting Gijon last weekend, naming Yoel between the sticks as Asier Riesgo misses out.

Sergi Enrich continues to lead the line with support from Adrian Gonzalez, Takashi Inui and Pedro Leon.

Eibar: Yoel; Capa, Dos Santos, Lejeune, Luna; Garcia, Escalante; Pedro Leon, Adrian, Inui; Enrich

Subs: Areitio, Galvez, Rivera, Pena, Rico, Nano, Josue

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Mathieu, Roberto, Umtiti, Alba; Busquets, Turan, Rakitic; Messi, Suarez, Neymar

Subs: Cillessen, Pique, Denis, Paco Alcacer, Digne, Andre Gomes, Aleix Vidal

