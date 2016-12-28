General view of Camp Nou

Denis Suarez: 'Barcelona cannot lose again'

Denis Suarez in action during the Champions League game between Barcelona and Borussia Monchengladbach on December 6, 2016
Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez admits that his side cannot afford to suffer any more league defeats this season if they are to beat Real Madrid to the title.
Last Updated: Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at 13:26 UK

Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez has admitted that his side cannot afford to suffer any more league defeats this season if they are to retain the La Liga title.

The reigning champions currently sit second in the table, three points behind leaders Real Madrid, but Zinedine Zidane's side have a game in hand after their involvement in the Club World Cup.

Los Blancos are unbeaten in the top flight this season, but Barcelona have suffered two losses in their opening 16 matches and Suarez has conceded that his team now have little room for manoeuvre.

"Madrid always fight until the end - we see that in the way they play," Suarez told Mundo Deportivo.

"But it doesn't matter. Okay, they have a six-point lead, but it's not that much and they still have to play some difficult teams. Starting from now, we can't lose any more. We want the league and we want to push for it."

Barcelona will return to domestic action with a trip to in-form Villarreal on January 8.

Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona takes to the field for the La Liga match between Real Betis and FC Barcelona at Estadio Benito Villamarin on November 10, 2013
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid15114040142637
2Barcelona16104241162534
3Sevilla16103332211133
4Villarreal1685325111429
5Real Sociedad169252821729
6Atletico MadridAtletico1684429141528
7Athletic Bilbao168262219326
8EibarEibar166552220223
9Espanyol165742022-222
10Las PalmasLas Palmas165652624221
11Malaga165652526-121
12AlavesAlaves165651517-221
13Celta Vigo166372531-621
14Real Betis165381829-1118
15Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo164482227-516
16Leganes164481327-1416
17Valencia153392129-812
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon1633101733-1612
19Granada161691433-199
20Osasuna1614111334-217
> Full Version