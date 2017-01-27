Barcelona to meet Atletico Madrid in Copa del Rey semi-finals

Saul Niguez and Jordi Alba in action during the Champions League quarter-final between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona on April 13, 2016
© Getty Images
Defending champions Barcelona are drawn with Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals of this season's Copa del Rey.
Friday, January 27, 2017

Defending champions Barcelona will take on Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals of this season's Copa del Rey.

Barca booked their spot in the final four with a 6-2 aggregate victory over Real Sociedad on Thursday night and their prize for progressing is a two-legged affair with 2013 winners Atletico.

Meanwhile, Celta Vigo, who knocked Real Madrid out in the quarter-finals on Wednesday night, have been paired with fellow La Liga side Alaves.

The first leg fixtures at the Vicente Calderon and Balaidos respectively will be played on February 1, with the return legs taking place one week later on February 8.

Barcelona have made at least the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey in 10 of the last 11 seasons and are bidding to win their third successive crown.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid18134148173143
2Sevilla19133342251742
3Barcelona19125251173441
4Atletico MadridAtletico19105434161835
5Real Sociedad1911263125635
6Villarreal1987426141231
7Athletic Bilbao198562421329
8Celta Vigo198382933-427
9Espanyol196852526-126
10EibarEibar197572528-326
11Las PalmasLas Palmas196762830-225
12AlavesAlaves195861720-323
13Real Betis196492030-1022
14Malaga195682733-621
15Valencia185492833-519
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo194782429-519
17Leganes194691531-1618
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon1934121937-1813
19Granada1917111642-2610
20Osasuna1916122042-229
> Full Version