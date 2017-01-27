Defending champions Barcelona are drawn with Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals of this season's Copa del Rey.

Barca booked their spot in the final four with a 6-2 aggregate victory over Real Sociedad on Thursday night and their prize for progressing is a two-legged affair with 2013 winners Atletico.

Meanwhile, Celta Vigo, who knocked Real Madrid out in the quarter-finals on Wednesday night, have been paired with fellow La Liga side Alaves.

The first leg fixtures at the Vicente Calderon and Balaidos respectively will be played on February 1, with the return legs taking place one week later on February 8.

Barcelona have made at least the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey in 10 of the last 11 seasons and are bidding to win their third successive crown.