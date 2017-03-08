Mar 8, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Camp Nou
 

Luis Suarez: 'Not impossible for Barcelona to progress in Champions League'

Luis Suarez in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
© SilverHub
Luis Suarez has believes that Barcelona can overturn a four-goal deficit against Paris Saint-Germain and progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 3, 2017 at 14:09 UK

Luis Suarez has claimed that Barcelona can overturn a four-goal deficit against Paris Saint-Germain and progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The Blaugrana were stunned in the first leg of their last-16 tie against the French champions at the Parc des Princes as they succumbed to a 4-0 defeat.

Despite the difficulty of the task ahead, the Uruguayan striker says that his team has the "ability to turn any situation around".

He told Sky Sports News: "We believe in the team. It's very difficult, but not impossible. If we get an early goal they will get nervous because they know we are capable of doing it.

"We have that ability to turn any situation around. We are an incredible team with desire and ambition. If we were able to score four in the Bernabeu, why not against PSG at Camp Nou. We have to be positive."

No side has ever overturned a goal deficit of four or more goals to progress in the Champions League knockout stages.

Sexy Luis Suarez in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Read Next:
Suarez: 'Enrique exit news surprised us'
>
View our homepages for Luis Suarez, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Luis Suarez in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Luis Suarez: 'Not impossible for Barcelona to progress in Champions League'
 Sexy Luis Suarez in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Luis Suarez: 'Luis Enrique Barcelona exit news surprised players'
 Neymar in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Live Commentary: Barcelona 6-1 Sporting Gijon - as it happened
Eusebio rules himself out of Barca jobPep Guardiola "sad" for former side BarcelonaWenger 'not interested' in Barcelona jobLuis Enrique to quit as Barca bossResult: Barcelona thump Sporting to top La Liga
Team News: Mascherano makes return to Barcelona XIMessi, Neymar to be denied entry to UK?Man United 'in talks to play Barcelona friendly'Allegri laughs off Barcelona rumoursPique slams La Liga refs for 'aiding Real'
> Barcelona Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona25176271215057
2Real Madrid24175263253856
3Sevilla25174449292055
4Atletico MadridAtletico25137545222346
5Real Sociedad2514383934545
6Villarreal25119536191742
7EibarEibar2511684133839
8Athletic Bilbao2511593130138
9Espanyol259973533236
10Celta Vigo2410593939035
11AlavesAlaves258982531-633
12Las PalmasLas Palmas2578103539-429
13Valencia2585123543-829
14Real Betis2476112538-1327
15Malaga2568113242-1026
16Leganes2556142040-2021
17Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2448122740-1320
18Granada2547142453-2919
19Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2545162754-2717
20Osasuna2517172559-3410
> Full Version
 