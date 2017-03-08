Luis Suarez has believes that Barcelona can overturn a four-goal deficit against Paris Saint-Germain and progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Luis Suarez has claimed that Barcelona can overturn a four-goal deficit against Paris Saint-Germain and progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The Blaugrana were stunned in the first leg of their last-16 tie against the French champions at the Parc des Princes as they succumbed to a 4-0 defeat.

Despite the difficulty of the task ahead, the Uruguayan striker says that his team has the "ability to turn any situation around".

He told Sky Sports News: "We believe in the team. It's very difficult, but not impossible. If we get an early goal they will get nervous because they know we are capable of doing it.

"We have that ability to turn any situation around. We are an incredible team with desire and ambition. If we were able to score four in the Bernabeu, why not against PSG at Camp Nou. We have to be positive."

No side has ever overturned a goal deficit of four or more goals to progress in the Champions League knockout stages.