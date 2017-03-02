Former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola is "upset" about the news that close friend Luis Enrique will leave the club at the end of the season after three years in charge.

Pep Guardiola has claimed that Barcelona will lose the "perfect trainer" at the end of the season when head coach Luis Enrique steps down.

The 46-year-old announced on Wednesday evening that he will not be extending his stay at Camp Nou beyond the summer following three years at the helm.

Current Manchester City boss Guardiola, who has a 22-year association with the Catalan club, wished former teammate Enrique luck in his next managerial challenge but believes he is leaving behind the world's best side.

"As a Barcelona fan, I'm sad that we'll miss the perfect trainer for Barcelona," he told reporters. "In his three years [the team] has played unbelievable football. I understand him completely and I wish him the best.

"From a membership point, I'd like to thank him for all he's done for the club. There are few better managers in the world than Luis Enrique. I still think they are the best team in the world. I'm upset he's not going to be there anymore, but I wish him the best."

Enrique won the treble in his first campaign at Camp Nou and a domestic double last time out, but Barca face an early Champions League exit this term and have largely underperformed in La Liga.