Harry Redknapp slams the progress made by Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, insisting that the German has failed to take the club any further than Brendan Rodgers did.

Harry Redknapp has claimed that Liverpool are back to square one in terms of their long-term aspirations and says they now lack any real fear factor upfront.

The Reds have stumbled in recent weeks following an impressive start to Jurgen Klopp's first full campaign at the helm, winning just two of their last 12 games in all competitions.

Klopp's win rate over the same timeframe is almost identical to Brendan Rodgers', the man he replaced at Anfield, and Redknapp is unable to see any positive long-standing effect made by the German since he took on the job 17 months ago.

"Everyone got carried away with Jurgen Klopp's appointment but Liverpool are no better off than they were two years ago," he told the London Evening Standard. "They were at their best in 2013-14 with Raheem Sterling, Luis Suarez and Daniel Sturridge scoring goals for fun under Brendan Rodgers. You thought 'My God, whoever you stick in behind them, it doesn't matter because those three will rip teams to pieces'.

"Suarez was the best player in the Premier League, Sterling's pace frightened teams every week and Sturridge was at the top of his game. Now you look at them and they don't terrify you in the same way. Klopp will be feeling the heat but people got carried away with him right from the beginning.

"After his first game away at Tottenham in October 2015, everyone said, 'Look at the difference in the work rate, look at how they press the ball' like it was the first time anyone had ever told a group of players to run about. He'd only been there a few days, so what could he really change?

"Klopp's not under massive pressure yet. They all like him up there and a top-four finish would be progress for them. It is still within their reach and even though their form has been awful lately, Liverpool raised their game for Tottenham and you can see them doing it again when Arsenal come to Anfield on Saturday evening."

Liverpool, who lost 3-1 to Leicester City in their last outing, are out of both domestic cup competitions and down to fifth in the league table.