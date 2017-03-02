General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Harry Redknapp: 'Liverpool no better off than they were under Brendan Rodgers'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Harry Redknapp slams the progress made by Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, insisting that the German has failed to take the club any further than Brendan Rodgers did.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 21:14 UK

Harry Redknapp has claimed that Liverpool are back to square one in terms of their long-term aspirations and says they now lack any real fear factor upfront.

The Reds have stumbled in recent weeks following an impressive start to Jurgen Klopp's first full campaign at the helm, winning just two of their last 12 games in all competitions.

Klopp's win rate over the same timeframe is almost identical to Brendan Rodgers', the man he replaced at Anfield, and Redknapp is unable to see any positive long-standing effect made by the German since he took on the job 17 months ago.

"Everyone got carried away with Jurgen Klopp's appointment but Liverpool are no better off than they were two years ago," he told the London Evening Standard. "They were at their best in 2013-14 with Raheem Sterling, Luis Suarez and Daniel Sturridge scoring goals for fun under Brendan Rodgers. You thought 'My God, whoever you stick in behind them, it doesn't matter because those three will rip teams to pieces'.

"Suarez was the best player in the Premier League, Sterling's pace frightened teams every week and Sturridge was at the top of his game. Now you look at them and they don't terrify you in the same way. Klopp will be feeling the heat but people got carried away with him right from the beginning.

"After his first game away at Tottenham in October 2015, everyone said, 'Look at the difference in the work rate, look at how they press the ball' like it was the first time anyone had ever told a group of players to run about. He'd only been there a few days, so what could he really change?

"Klopp's not under massive pressure yet. They all like him up there and a top-four finish would be progress for them. It is still within their reach and even though their form has been awful lately, Liverpool raised their game for Tottenham and you can see them doing it again when Arsenal come to Anfield on Saturday evening."

Liverpool, who lost 3-1 to Leicester City in their last outing, are out of both domestic cup competitions and down to fifth in the league table.

A general view showing the Liverpool club badge at The Kop end prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield on March 22, 2015
Read Next:
Murphy: 'Liverpool five years from title'
>
View our homepages for Harry Redknapp, Jurgen Klopp, Brendan Rodgers, Raheem Sterling, Luis Suarez, Daniel Sturridge, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
A general shot of the new Main Stand at Anfield ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Watford on November 6, 2016
Ousmane Dembele turned down Liverpool, Leicester City moves
 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Harry Redknapp: 'Liverpool no better off than they were under Brendan Rodgers'
 Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge in action during his side's EFL Cup clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on October 25, 2016
Liverpool to hold end-of-season talks with Daniel Sturridge
Lovren returns to Liverpool trainingMurphy: 'Liverpool five years from title'Ramsey, Koscielny return to trainingMignolet looking for Liverpool responseLallana: 'Players must take blame'
Mignolet: 'No excuses for dismal form'Liverpool to move for RB Leipzig midfielder?Liverpool announce loss despite record revenueSimpson, Carragher in Twitter rowLiverpool consider summer move for Costa?
> Liverpool Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool26147555332249
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke2688103040-1032
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Leicester CityLeicester2666142744-1724
16Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
17Middlesbrough26410121928-922
18Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 