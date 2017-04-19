Apr 19, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Camp Nou
Barcelona
vs.
Juventus
 

Luis Enrique aiming to "intimidate" Juventus

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks to the media on December 5, 2016
Barcelona boss Luis Enrique challenges his side to "intimidate" Juventus and score five goals when they look to overturn a 3-0 deficit in the Champions League quarters.
Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 19:25 UK

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique has challenged his side to "intimidate" Juventus during the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday.

Barca go into the match needing to overturn a 3-0 deficit against the Italian champions after a brace from Paulo Dybala and a Giorgio Chiellini header put Juve in complete control of the tie at the halfway stage.

The Spanish giants overcame an even greater deficit on their way to an historic 6-5 aggregate victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the last round, though, and Enrique is optimistic that they can pull off another memorable comeback.

"We will try right until the end. Those who experienced the night against PSG at Camp Nou will have another chance to enjoy a historic evening. Right until the 95th minute, we have to be united," he told reporters.

"We have to get the fans involved in our game and our intensity. We need Camp Nou to bounce to experience another special evening. Many results at home and the recent comeback against PSG are statistics that invite optimism. We have to create a collective crazy atmosphere so our players can perform at their best.

"We need to intimidate a team like Juventus to the maximum. If we score the first goal, Camp Nou will get the second and the third will come by itself. The key will be to clinical in front of goal, create chances to dent our rivals' confidence... calm the emotions of our players and attack, attack and keep attacking. Our goal is to score five goals."

Barcelona beat Juventus in the final of the competition as recently as 2015.

Luis Enrique at the press conference after Barcelona training on October 18, 2016
Your Comments
Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks to the media on December 5, 2016
Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks to the media on December 5, 2016
