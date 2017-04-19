Paulo Dybala overcomes an injury scare to start for Juventus in tonight's Champions League quarter-final decider against Barcelona.

Paulo Dybala has overcome an injury scare to start for Juventus in tonight's Champions League quarter-final decider against Barcelona at Camp Nou.

The attacker, who scored twice against the Spanish giants in the first leg, suffered an injury against Pescara at the weekend, but he is fit enough to start this evening.

As expected, the team is unchanged from the encounter in Turin, meaning that Dani Alves faces his former club for the second time in a fortnight.

With regards to Barcelona, Javier Mascherano has made the bench after overcoming an ankle injury, but Arda Turan and Jeremy Mathieu miss out.

Sergio Busquets comes back into the fold after missing the first leg due to suspension, while Neymar and Andres Iniesta return to the starting lineup after being left out of the first XI for domestic matters at the weekend.

Barcelona have a mountain to climb as they currently trail 3-0 to the Italians following last week's blitz in Turin.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Busquets, Iniesta, Rakitic; Messi, Suarez, Neymar

Subs: Cillessen, Denis, Mascherano, Alcacer, Digne, Gomes, Alena

Juventus: Buffon; Alves, Bonucci, Chiellini, Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain

Subs: Neto, Lichtsteiner, Benatia, Barzagli, Asamoah, Lemina, Rincon

Follow Sports Mole's live text commentary of the match here.