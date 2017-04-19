Apr 19, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Camp Nou
Barcelona
vs.
Juventus
 

Team News: Paulo Dybala passed fit for Juventus's Champions League clash against Barcelona

Paulo Dybala scores during the game between Juventus and Hellas Verona on January 6, 2016
© AFP
Paulo Dybala overcomes an injury scare to start for Juventus in tonight's Champions League quarter-final decider against Barcelona.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 19:14 UK

Paulo Dybala has overcome an injury scare to start for Juventus in tonight's Champions League quarter-final decider against Barcelona at Camp Nou.

The attacker, who scored twice against the Spanish giants in the first leg, suffered an injury against Pescara at the weekend, but he is fit enough to start this evening.

As expected, the team is unchanged from the encounter in Turin, meaning that Dani Alves faces his former club for the second time in a fortnight.

With regards to Barcelona, Javier Mascherano has made the bench after overcoming an ankle injury, but Arda Turan and Jeremy Mathieu miss out.

Sergio Busquets comes back into the fold after missing the first leg due to suspension, while Neymar and Andres Iniesta return to the starting lineup after being left out of the first XI for domestic matters at the weekend.

Barcelona have a mountain to climb as they currently trail 3-0 to the Italians following last week's blitz in Turin.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Busquets, Iniesta, Rakitic; Messi, Suarez, Neymar
Subs: Cillessen, Denis, Mascherano, Alcacer, Digne, Gomes, Alena

Juventus: Buffon; Alves, Bonucci, Chiellini, Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain
Subs: Neto, Lichtsteiner, Benatia, Barzagli, Asamoah, Lemina, Rincon

Follow Sports Mole's live text commentary of the match here.

Javier Mascherano for Barcelona on February 11, 2015
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid31236282334975
2Barcelona32226491306172
3Atletico MadridAtletico32198559243565
4Sevilla32188656391762
5Villarreal32159846262054
6Athletic Bilbao32165114537853
7Real Sociedad32164124845352
8EibarEibar32148105244850
9Espanyol32131094442249
10Celta Vigo31135134851-344
11AlavesAlaves321110113139-843
12Valencia32117144754-740
13Las PalmasLas Palmas32108145157-638
14Real Betis3297163551-1634
15Malaga3289153649-1333
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo32710153550-1531
17Leganes3269172649-2327
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3257203464-3022
19Granada3248202768-4120
20Osasuna3238213273-4117
> Full Version
 