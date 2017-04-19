Live Commentary: Barcelona vs. Juventus

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final between Barcelona and Juventus from Camp Nou.

Juventus are the strong favourites to advance to the semi-finals after recording a 3-0 victory in the first leg in Turin last week.

Indeed, a first-half double from Paulo Dybala sent the Italian champions 2-0 ahead, before Giorgio Chiellini netted early in the second period.

Barcelona performed miracles in the last round against Paris Saint-Germain to advance, however, and they will need a similar performance tonight to continue in the competition.

Follow our live minute-by-minute commentary of the action below.