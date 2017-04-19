Apr 19, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Camp Nou
Barcelona
vs.
Juventus
 

Live Commentary: Barcelona vs. Juventus

Luis Suarez in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
© SilverHub
Sports Mole brings you live commentary of the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final between Barcelona and Juventus from Camp Nou.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 19:19 UK

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final between Barcelona and Juventus from Camp Nou.

Juventus are the strong favourites to advance to the semi-finals after recording a 3-0 victory in the first leg in Turin last week.

Indeed, a first-half double from Paulo Dybala sent the Italian champions 2-0 ahead, before Giorgio Chiellini netted early in the second period.

Barcelona performed miracles in the last round against Paris Saint-Germain to advance, however, and they will need a similar performance tonight to continue in the competition.

Follow our live minute-by-minute commentary of the action below.


Sort:
Newest
Oldest
Auto-refresh:
On
Off
7.22pmBarcelona are also unbeaten in their last 12 home matches against teams from Serie A – recording nine wins in the process. There are genuine concerns over their defence at the moment, however, which has shipped seven goals in the last three matches. Enrique's constant change of formation does seem to have caused a lot of problems at the back, but it is back to a 4-3-3 tonight.

7.18pmThey have also won eight of their 11 two-legged ties against Italian opposition, but will need to score at least three times against one of the meanest defences in the world to stand a chance of making the final four. There is some hope for the Catalan outfit, however, who recorded a 6-1 win over Roma on the last occasion that they welcomed Italian opposition to Camp Nou - in last season's group stage.

7.15pmEnrique's side have won all 15 home games in the Champions League since the Spaniard took charge, while they are unbeaten in their last 20 European games at Camp Nou, which is a record that stretches back to September 2013. Tonight, however, they have to overcome a three-goal deficit.

Luis Enrique at the press conference after Barcelona training on October 18, 2016© SilverHub


7.12pmBarcelona's quarter-final record in the European Cup is won 14 and lost four, but they are staring at a fifth last-eight defeat after losing 3-0 in Turin last week. The Spanish giants suffered a 4-0 defeat in the first leg of their last-16 tie in Paris, but created Champions League history in the return at Camp Nou when they recorded a 6-1 victory to incredibly match into the quarter-finals once again.

7.08pmSo there we have it. The two teams are in and we are now just about 40 minutes from kickoff on this warm evening in Barcelona. I shall speak about Juventus a little bit later, but let's start with the home side. Enrique's side managed to perform heroics in the last round to overcome Paris Saint-Germain, but they will need an even more special performance tonight against Juventus.

7.05pmAs for Juventus, head coach Massimiliano Allegri has kept faith with the same XI that started the first leg in Turin, which means that Mario Mandzukic and Juan Cuadrado operate in the wide positions in support of front two Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain once again. Dani Alves returns to his former stadium, while Miralem Pjanic again starts alongside Sami Khedira in central midfield.

Paulo Dybala celebrates scoring during the Champions League game between Juventus and Bayern Munich on February 22, 2016© AFP


7.02pmBarcelona boss Luis Enrique has reverted back to a 4-3-3 formation at Camp Nou, with Sergi Roberto and Jordi Alba selected in the full-back positions. Andres Iniesta and Ivan Rakitic, meanwhile, will provide the midfield support for Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar. Aside from Javier Mascherano, who is only on the bench with a calf problem, it is arguably Barcelona's strongest XI.

6.58pmTEAMS!

BARCA: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Busquets, Rakitic, Iniesta; Messi, Suarez, Neymar


JUVE: Buffon; Alves, Bonucci, Chiellini, Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain


6.55pmThe pair also met at the quarter-final stage of the 2002-03 competition, and it was Juventus that progressed courtesy of a 3-2 aggregate success. The two teams played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Turin, before Juventus won 2-1 after extra-time at Camp Nou to make the semi-finals. Right, let's clear up the all-important team news from Barcelona. *Spoiler* these three all start for the hosts tonight...

Barcelona trio Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar in training© SilverHub


6.52pmTonight will be the ninth European meeting between these two clubs. Both teams have recorded three wins, while the remaining two fixtures have finished level. They actually met in the 2015 Champions League final, and it was Barcelona that landed the crown in Berlin courtesy of a 3-1 success.

6.49pmAs mentioned, Juventus will enter the second leg with a 3-0 advantage following an excellent performance in Turin last week. The Italian champions dominated from start to finish, leading 2-0 at the interval courtesy of a double from Paulo Dybala, before Giorgio Chiellini headed a third early in the second period. Barcelona simply could not get going in the first leg last Tuesday night.

6.46pmEvening all! Sports Mole's live Champions League coverage continues from Camp Nou as Spanish champions Barcelona welcome Italian champions Juventus for the second leg of their quarter-final. Juventus are the firm favourites to march onto the semi-finals after recording a 3-0 in the first leg at the Juventus Stadium last week. Can Barcelona turn this tie around on home soil? Stay tuned to find out!

A large set of balls are seen ahead of the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Read Next:
Alves: 'Juve have 60% chance of progressing'
>
View our homepages for Paulo Dybala, Giorgio Chiellini, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Luis Suarez in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Live Commentary: Barcelona vs. Juventus
 Paulo Dybala scores during the game between Juventus and Hellas Verona on January 6, 2016
Team News: Paulo Dybala passed fit for Juventus's Champions League clash against Barcelona
 Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks to the media on December 5, 2016
Luis Enrique aiming to "intimidate" Juventus
Allegri: 'We must score at least one'Alves: 'Juve have 60% chance of progressing'Javier Mascherano fit to face JuventusPreview: Barcelona vs. JuventusEnrique vows to 'attack, attack, attack'
Why Barcelona can't repeat Camp Nou miracleEnrique hails "indisputable" IniestaLuis Enrique slams Andre Gomes criticsXabi Alonso reveals Barcelona contactReport: Galatasaray want Mascherano
> Barcelona Homepage
More Juventus News
Luis Suarez in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Live Commentary: Barcelona vs. Juventus
 Paulo Dybala scores during the game between Juventus and Hellas Verona on January 6, 2016
Team News: Paulo Dybala passed fit for Juventus's Champions League clash against Barcelona
 Gonzalo Higuain of Argentina celebrates his goal during the 2016 Copa America Centenario quarterfinal match against Venezuela at Gillette Stadium on June 18, 2016
Gonzalo Higuain: 'We can damage Barcelona'
Allegri: 'We must score at least one'Alves: 'Juve have 60% chance of progressing'Javier Mascherano fit to face JuventusEnrique looking to "intimidate" JuventusPreview: Barcelona vs. Juventus
Why Barcelona can't repeat Camp Nou miracleChiellini wary of Barcelona's MSNEnrique: 'Barca ready for Juve, Madrid'Paulo Dybala signs new Juventus contractPaulo Dybala "very happy at Juventus"
> Juventus Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid31236282334975
2Barcelona32226491306172
3Atletico MadridAtletico32198559243565
4Sevilla32188656391762
5Villarreal32159846262054
6Athletic Bilbao32165114537853
7Real Sociedad32164124845352
8EibarEibar32148105244850
9Espanyol32131094442249
10Celta Vigo31135134851-344
11AlavesAlaves321110113139-843
12Valencia32117144754-740
13Las PalmasLas Palmas32108145157-638
14Real Betis3297163551-1634
15Malaga3289153649-1333
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo32710153550-1531
17Leganes3269172649-2327
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3257203464-3022
19Granada3248202768-4120
20Osasuna3238213273-4117
> Full Version
 