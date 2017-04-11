Apr 11, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Juventus Stadium
Juventus
3-0
Barcelona
Dybala (7', 22'), Chiellini (55')
Alves (28'), Mandzukic (63'), Khedira (74'), Lemina (91')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Suarez (53'), Iniesta (57'), Umtiti (91')

Andres Iniesta: 'Barcelona can turn Juventus tie around'

Andres Iniesta for Barcelona on February 1, 2015
Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta remains confident that his team can overcome Juventus to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League.
Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 18:04 UK

Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta has insisted that his team can still make the semi-finals of the Champions League, despite suffering a 3-0 defeat at Juventus in the first leg of their last-eight clash.

Giorgio Chiellini added to a first-half brace from Paulo Dybala as Juventus took a big step towards the last four of the European Cup on Tuesday night.

Iniesta has conceded that his team "did things badly, especially in the first half", but is still confident that the Spanish champions can turn things around on home soil, just as they managed against Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16.

"We did things badly, especially in the first half. The Champions League punished us with their two goals, but something else was seen from us in the second half. We deserved to score, but it means little now," Iniesta told reporters.

"Juve are a good team, but when you don't do things well, it penalises you a lot. Memories of Paris? We don't feel as bad as we did in Paris, but we have another big mountain to climb. The comeback? If we do things as we need to, we'll turn the tie around, otherwise it'll be impossible."

Barcelona have now lost their last two games in all competitions without scoring.

Paulo Dybala celebrates scoring during the Champions League game between Juventus and Bayern Munich on February 22, 2016
