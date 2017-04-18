Crowd generic

Dundee

Dundee appoint Neil McCann as interim manager

Dundee appoint former player Neil McCann as their new interim manager until the end of the season.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 19:11 UK

Dundee have announced the appointment of Neil McCann as their new interim manager until the end of the season.

The 42-year-old enjoyed two spells at Dens Park during his playing days, starting and ending his career at the club and making more than 80 appearances in the process.

The former Scotland international takes over from Paul Hartley, who was sacked on Monday with the club sitting second bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

McCann has previously spent time coaching at Dunfermline before turning to punditry following his departure in 2015.

Dundee's first match under McCann will come against Motherwell on April 29 as The Dee look to end a run of seven straight defeats against the team directly above them in the table.

A general view outside the ground ahead of the pre season friendly match between Dundee and Everton at Dens Park on July 28, 2015
Read Next:
Neil McCann 'to be named Dundee manager'
>
View our homepages for Neil McCann, Paul Hartley, Football
Your Comments
More Dundee News
Sports Mole logo
Dundee appoint Neil McCann as interim manager
 A general view outside the ground ahead of the pre season friendly match between Dundee and Everton at Dens Park on July 28, 2015
Neil McCann 'to be named Dundee manager'
 Paul Hartley manager of Dundee during the Pre Season Friendly match between Morecambe and Dundee at the Globe Arena on July 19, 2014
Dundee sack manager Paul Hartley after seven consecutive defeats
English trio consider bid for teenager?Former Dundee striker Alan Cousin dies, aged 78Birmingham confirm Greg Stewart captureFaissal El Bakhtaoui joins Dundee Hartley: 'Dundee cannot replace Stewart'
Report: Leeds keen on Dundee wingerResult: Honours even at Dens ParkReport: Chinese club want Dundee strikerReport: O'Dea close to Dundee switchDundee's clash against Celtic postponed
> Dundee Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CCeltic33294087226591
2Aberdeen33214863283567
3RangersRangers331610748341458
4St Johnstone33147124440449
5Hearts33129125143845
6Partick Thistle331011123538-341
7Kilmarnock33714123049-1935
8Ross County33712143754-1733
9Hamilton AcademicalHamilton33614133048-1832
10Motherwell3388173861-2332
11Dundee3386193353-2030
12Inverness Caledonian ThistleInverness33413163662-2625
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 