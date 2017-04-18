Dundee appoint former player Neil McCann as their new interim manager until the end of the season.

Dundee have announced the appointment of Neil McCann as their new interim manager until the end of the season.

The 42-year-old enjoyed two spells at Dens Park during his playing days, starting and ending his career at the club and making more than 80 appearances in the process.

The former Scotland international takes over from Paul Hartley, who was sacked on Monday with the club sitting second bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

McCann has previously spent time coaching at Dunfermline before turning to punditry following his departure in 2015.

Dundee's first match under McCann will come against Motherwell on April 29 as The Dee look to end a run of seven straight defeats against the team directly above them in the table.