Barcelona manager Luis Enrique vows to "attack, attack and attack again" when they welcome Juventus to the Nou Camp on Wednesday night.
Barcelona manager Luis Enrique has insisted that his side will "attack, attack and attack again" as they attempt to repeat the unthinkable in the Champions League tomorrow night.

The La Liga giants welcome the Serie A leaders to the Nou Camp looking to overturn a three-goal deficit from last week's quarter-final first leg in Turin.

Barca already completed a miraculous comeback with a 6-5 aggregate victory in the round-of-16 and Enrique claims that they can once again rise to the occasion on home soil.

"We have nothing to lose, we have no pressure because Juventus have almost qualified to the semifinals," he told reporters at his pre-match press conference today. "They have to choose which game they want to play - we can only attack, attack and attack again.

"We need our fans to remain at the stadium at all times during the game. Those who left the Nou Camp with ten minutes to go against PSG missed an historic night. We know we can score three goals in three minutes so we have to be all together until the 95th minute.

"It's even easier than against PSG. We can score the first goal, the second one will be scored by the Nou Camp crowd and the third one will come on its own!

"It's always hard to play against Juve, they are a great team with and without the ball. We should have played better last week, they had an amazing first half."

Barca exited the Champions League at the quarter-final stage last season courtesy of a 3-2 aggregate defeat to Atletico Madrid.

