General view of Villa Park

Aston Villa

Steve Bruce: 'Mile Jedinak could become a defender'

Steve Bruce on the touchline during the FA Cup game between Arsenal and Hull City on February 20, 2016
© Getty Images
Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce suggests that he is considering converting Mile Jedinak into a central defender in order to prolong his career.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 11:26 UK

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce has suggested that it would be beneficial for Mile Jedinak's career if he dropped back into the centre of defence.

Jedinak was required to fill in at the back against Sheffield Wednesday and after Bruce suggested that he will deputise in the role against Wigan Athletic on Saturday, he acknowledged that he is considering a permanent switch for the Australian international.

The 56-year-old is quoted by the Birmingham Mail as saying: "The big thing with Mile is it might prolong his career to go back.

"You see people playing up to the age of 38 in the position. There aren't many playing in central midfield at that age. He's a typical Aussie. He's tough as teak, hard as nails, proper old school."

Jedinak has made 27 appearances for Villa since making the switch from Crystal Palace in the summer.

Steve Bruce watches on during the Championship playoff semi-final between Derby County and Hull City on May 14, 2016
Bruce: "There are small buds of recovery"
