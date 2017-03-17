General view of Villa Park

Aston Villa

Steve Bruce refusing to give up on playoffs

Steve Bruce gives instructions during the Championship playoff final between Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday on May 28, 2016
© Getty Images
Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce refuses to give up on his side making an unlikely push for the playoffs this season.
Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce has insisted that he is not giving up on guiding the club to the playoffs this season.

The Villans have endured a topsy-turvy season back in the second tier of English football and got their 2017 off to a disastrous start with seven defeats in their first eight league games.

Bruce's side have gone on to win four of their last five, however, taking them up to 12th in the table.

The Midlands outfit still sit 14 points adrift of sixth-placed Sheffield Wednesday and despite there being just nine games of the campaign remaining, Bruce is adamant that they can still mount a late charge.

"We're never going to give it up," he told reporters this morning. "There's still a lot of points.

"It's just a shame that in the run we had we didn't even pick up average points because if we had have done, we would be sitting very nicely.

"If I'm going to be realistic then it looks a tall order, but we'll never give up.

"There's one or two other teams in real big form chasing - i.e. Fulham - and there's always one team who drops out and another who comes with a late surge so you never know."

Next up for Villa is a trip to struggling Wigan Athletic tomorrow afternoon.

Leandro Bacuna in action for Aston Villa on January 1, 2015
Steve Bruce gives instructions during the Championship playoff final between Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday on May 28, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle37245870323877
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton37238663313277
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield3622594739871
4Leeds UnitedLeeds372061150361466
5Reading37197114949064
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds371881148371162
7Fulham371613865442161
8Preston North EndPreston371511115145656
9Norwich CityNorwich37159136356754
10Derby CountyDerby371410133936352
11Barnsley37149145553251
12Aston Villa371212133739-248
13Cardiff CityCardiff37139155053-348
14Brentford37138165554147
15Queens Park RangersQPR37138164150-947
16Ipswich TownIpswich371015123744-745
17Birmingham CityBirmingham371111153854-1644
18Wolverhampton WanderersWolves36119164347-442
19Burton Albion371011163648-1241
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest37117195162-1140
21Blackburn RoversBlackburn37912164455-1139
22Bristol City37108194653-738
23Wigan AthleticWigan37810193142-1134
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3745283282-5017
> Full Version
 