New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Karl Robinson: 'Premier League clubs want to sign Ezri Konsa'

MK Dons manager Karl Robinson looks on during the Pre-Season Friendly match between MK Dons and Tottenham Hotspur XI at Stadium mk on July 31, 2013
© Getty Images
Charlton Athletic manager Karl Robinson admits that he faces a challenge to keep hold of highly-rated midfielder Ezri Konsa.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 10:57 UK

Charlton Athletic manager Karl Robinson has acknowledged that the club may struggle to keep Ezri Konsa at The Valley in the summer.

Konsa has made 34 appearances in all competitions this season, and the defensive-minded player has already been described as "a Premier League player" by Robinson.

However, the Addicks boss is keen to keep Konsa at the club for at least another 12 months to avoid having to part ways with another of the team's star after Ademola Lookman joined Everton in January.

The 36-year-old is quoted by LondonNewsOnline as saying: "I know there are Premier League clubs who would chase him. They have people coming to watch him every week.

"I'd love to keep him for another year – that's down to me, his agent and the club to try and see what's right for everybody. You can't always get the fairytale scenario, where you want to keep all the players to get us to where we want to go to.

"Whether you are Charlton, Milton Keynes, Millwall or Sheffield United – when you have outstanding players, like we did with Ademola Lookman, it can be impossible to keep hold of them in modern-day football. I'd love him to stay but we have to convince him about going this way."

Charlton currently sit in 16th place in the League One table, just six points above the relegation zone.

A general view of the outside of the stadium ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Sunderland at Emirates Stadium on May 20, 2015
Read Next:
Norwich lead race for Arsenal youngster?
>
View our homepages for Karl Robinson, Ezri Konsa, Ademola Lookman, Football
Your Comments
More Charlton Athletic News
MK Dons manager Karl Robinson looks on during the Pre-Season Friendly match between MK Dons and Tottenham Hotspur XI at Stadium mk on July 31, 2013
Karl Robinson: 'Premier League clubs want to sign Ezri Konsa'
 A general view of the outside of the stadium ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Sunderland at Emirates Stadium on May 20, 2015
Norwich City lead race for Arsenal youngster Nathan Tella?
 Jordan Williams in action for Liverpool on September 23, 2013
Liverpool midfielder Jordan Williams set for Anfield exit
Everton confirm Ademola Lookman transferAdemola Lookman set for Everton medicalChelsea youngster joins Charlton on loan dealKoeman: 'Everton interested in Lookman'Report: Everton make Berahino enquiry
Brown, Alexander up for L1 monthly gongPolice receive abuse allegations against multiple peopleKarl Robinson named Charlton managerEverton maintain interest in Charlton forward?Charlton part company with Russell Slade
> Charlton Athletic Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Sheffield UnitedSheff Utd37229671422975
2Fleetwood Town371910855361967
3Bolton WanderersBolton36199854312366
4Scunthorpe UnitedScunthorpe3818101065442164
5Bradford CityBradford381518550351563
6Millwall35161095041958
7Southend UnitedSouthend3715121055451057
8Bristol Rovers381412125657-154
9Walsall381314114546-153
10Oxford UnitedOxford Utd36157144741652
11Peterborough UnitedPeterborough38149155353051
12AFC Wimbledon371214114946350
13Rochdale35148135150150
14Northampton TownNorthampton38147175661-549
15Charlton AthleticCharlton381017114844447
16Gillingham381112155063-1345
17MK Dons371111154749-244
18Bury38128185764-744
19Shrewsbury TownShrewsbury381110174153-1243
20Oldham AthleticOldham381013152537-1243
21Port Vale361011154157-1641
22Swindon TownSwindon3899203957-1836
23Chesterfield3889213661-2533
24Coventry CityCoventry37511213058-2826
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 