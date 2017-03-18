Liverpool and AC Milan are both reportedly interested in Lyon defender Jordy Gaspar, who is free to leave the French club in the summer.

The 19-year-old is highly regarded at the Ligue 1 club, but he has only made three appearances in the first team during the current campaign.

Lyon are keen to keep him at Parc Olympique Lyonnais but according to TeleFoot, both Liverpool and AC Milan want to swoop during the summer with Gaspar's contract due to expire at the end of the season.

It has been claimed that the two European giants have been watching the right-back since the start of the year, and they are now ready to launch a bid to sign the prospect.

Gaspar has represented France at both Under-19 and Under-20 level.