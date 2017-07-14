West Ham United reportedly decide to end their interest in signing in-demand Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud.

West Ham United have reportedly opted against making an official approach for Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud.

It has been well documented that the Hammers are keen to sign a striker this summer, but their supporters have been left frustrated with a number of alleged targets choosing to move elsewhere.

According to Sky Sports News, it has been a similar occurrence with Giroud, who is said to prefer other clubs over a switch to the London Stadium.

Giroud has openly stated that his future at the Emirates Stadium is currently uncertain, but he also revealed a willingness to remain in North London to fight for his place.

In five seasons in the Premier League, he has netted 69 goals in 164 appearances but he was only used on a rotational basis during the most recent campaign.

Everton, Marseille and Borussia Dortmund have also been credited with an interest in the French international.