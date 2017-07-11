Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is reportedly unwilling to allow Olivier Giroud to leave the club until the futures of Alexis Sanchez and Thomas Lemar are clear.

Giroud made just 11 Premier League starts for the Gunners last season and is understood to be open to the idea of leaving the club in search of more regular first-team football ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

The club-record signing of compatriot Alexandre Lacazette is likely to further limit the France international's chances at Arsenal, and the likes of Marseille, Everton and West Ham United are thought to be monitoring the situation.

However, the Daily Telegraph reports that Wenger is unwilling to allow Giroud to leave the club until he knows whether Sanchez or Lemar will also be part of his squad for the upcoming campaign.

Sanchez remains locked in contract negotiations heading into the final year of his current deal, while AS Monaco are unwilling to sell Lemar due to the huge amount of interest in a number of their other first-team players.

Giroud has two years remaining on his current deal at the Emirates and could be forced to stay at the club should Arsenal decide to cash in on Sanchez in addition to missing out on Lemar.