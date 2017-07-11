New Transfer Talk header

Arsene Wenger 'refusing to sell Olivier Giroud'

Olivier Giroud waves during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Manchester United on May 7, 2017
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is reportedly unwilling to allow Olivier Giroud to leave the club until the futures of Alexis Sanchez and Thomas Lemar are clear.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has reportedly ruled out the possibility of selling Olivier Giroud until the futures of contract rebel Alexis Sanchez and transfer target Thomas Lemar are clear.

Giroud made just 11 Premier League starts for the Gunners last season and is understood to be open to the idea of leaving the club in search of more regular first-team football ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

The club-record signing of compatriot Alexandre Lacazette is likely to further limit the France international's chances at Arsenal, and the likes of Marseille, Everton and West Ham United are thought to be monitoring the situation.

However, the Daily Telegraph reports that Wenger is unwilling to allow Giroud to leave the club until he knows whether Sanchez or Lemar will also be part of his squad for the upcoming campaign.

Sanchez remains locked in contract negotiations heading into the final year of his current deal, while AS Monaco are unwilling to sell Lemar due to the huge amount of interest in a number of their other first-team players.

Giroud has two years remaining on his current deal at the Emirates and could be forced to stay at the club should Arsenal decide to cash in on Sanchez in addition to missing out on Lemar.

Olivier Giroud in action during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
Alexis Sanchez celebrates scoring against Southampton in the Premier League on May 10, 2017
Arsenal 'refuse to sell Alexis Sanchez to Manchester City'
 Wojciech Szczesny of AS Roma in action during the pre-season friendly match between AS Roma and Sevilla FC at Olimpico Stadium on August 14, 2015
Wojciech Szczesny left out of Arsenal's pre-season tour squad
 Sol Campbell playing for Arsenal against Tottenham Hotspur on April 14, 2010.
Sol Campbell happy to manage in non-league as he seeks first job
A very alarmed Moussa Dembele in action for Celtic in September 2016
Chelsea 'turn attention to Moussa Dembele'
 A very alarmed Moussa Dembele in action for Celtic in September 2016
Report: Marseille want Moussa Dembele
Romelu Lukaku in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
Manchester United complete signing of Everton forward Romelu Lukaku
 Wayne Rooney applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Wayne Rooney completes Everton return
 Christian Benteke in action for Crystal Palace on August 27, 2016
Everton, Chelsea interested in Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke?
Nice's Ivorian midfielder Jean Michel Seri (L) vies with Saint-Etienne's French defender Kevin Malcuit during the French L1 football match between Saint-Etienne (ASSE) and Nice (OGCN) at Geoffroy Guichard Stadium in Saint-Etienne, central France, on Septe
Lille sign Manchester United target Kevin Malcuit
 Luis Fernando Muriel (L) of UC Sampdoria celebrates with his team-mate Carlos Joaquin Correa (R) after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A match between UC Sampdoria and FC Internazionale Milano at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on October 4, 2015
Sevilla agree club-record deal for Luis Muriel
 Marko Arnautovic celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Premier League match between Stoke City and Sunderland on April 30, 2016
Stoke City's unsettled attacker Marko Arnautovic suffers knee injury?
