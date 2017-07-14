New Transfer Talk header

West Ham United to offer Darren Randolph to Newcastle United?

Darren Randolph of West Ham United during the pre season friendly match between Charlton Athletic and West Ham United at the Valley on July 25, 2015 in London, England.
West Ham United will reportedly offer goalkeeper Darren Randolph to Newcastle United should they complete a move for Manchester City stopper Joe Hart.
Last Updated: Friday, July 14, 2017 at 10:15 UK

West Ham United goalkeeper Darren Randolph has reportedly emerged as a potential signing for Newcastle United.

Last season, Randolph established himself as first-choice stopper with the Hammers and went on to make 27 appearances in all competitions.

However, it has been reported that West Ham are keen on signing Joe Hart from Manchester City, a move which would leave the Republic of Ireland international at least second choice at the London Stadium.

According to Chronicle Live, Randolph could be offered out and that would leave Newcastle as a possible destination due to Rafael Benitez's desire to sign a new goalkeeper ahead of their return to the Premier League.

The Magpies are well stocked in that department but with Tim Krul being allowed to leave St James' Park and Karl Darlow a target for Middlesbrough, Benitez may require a new first-choice stopper between the sticks.

Despite his experience, the 30-year-old has only made 29 appearances in England's top flight during his career.

Tim Krul of Newcastle United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on August 29, 2015 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom.
Your Comments
