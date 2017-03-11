Alexis Sanchez and Olivier Giroud both start as Arsenal welcome non-league Lincoln City in the FA Cup.

Alexis Sanchez and Olivier Giroud both start as Arsenal welcome non-league Lincoln City in the FA Cup this evening.

Arsene Wenger makes just one change from the side that were humiliated in the Champions League on Tuesday with an aggregate 10-2 defeat to Bayern Munich, with Kieran Gibbs coming in for Nacho Monreal at left-back.

Giroud starts up front with support from Sanchez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Theo Walcott, while Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka operate at defensive mid.

Gibbs is joined in the back four by Hector Bellerin, Shkodran Mustafi and Laurent Koscielny, ahead of Petr Cech between the sticks.

Arsenal: Cech; Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Gibbs; Ramsey, Xhaka; Walcott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sanchez; Giroud

Subs: Martinez, Gabriel, Monreal, Coquelin, Iwobi, Ozil, Lucas

Lincoln City: Farman, Wood, Habergham, Waterfall, Muldoon, Power, Rhead, Hawkridge, Raggett, Arnold, Woodyard

Subs: Marriott, Margetts, McMenemy, McCombe, Calder, Ward, Etheridge

