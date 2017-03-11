Mar 11, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
vs.
Lincoln City
 

Team News: Arsene Wenger names strong Arsenal side

Olivier Giroud celebrates during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Alexis Sanchez and Olivier Giroud both start as Arsenal welcome non-league Lincoln City in the FA Cup.
Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 16:45 UK

Alexis Sanchez and Olivier Giroud both start as Arsenal welcome non-league Lincoln City in the FA Cup this evening.

Arsene Wenger makes just one change from the side that were humiliated in the Champions League on Tuesday with an aggregate 10-2 defeat to Bayern Munich, with Kieran Gibbs coming in for Nacho Monreal at left-back.

Giroud starts up front with support from Sanchez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Theo Walcott, while Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka operate at defensive mid.

Gibbs is joined in the back four by Hector Bellerin, Shkodran Mustafi and Laurent Koscielny, ahead of Petr Cech between the sticks.

Arsenal: Cech; Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Gibbs; Ramsey, Xhaka; Walcott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sanchez; Giroud
Subs: Martinez, Gabriel, Monreal, Coquelin, Iwobi, Ozil, Lucas

Lincoln City: Farman, Wood, Habergham, Waterfall, Muldoon, Power, Rhead, Hawkridge, Raggett, Arnold, Woodyard
Subs: Marriott, Margetts, McMenemy, McCombe, Calder, Ward, Etheridge

Danny Welbeck celebrates finding the winner during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Leicester City on February 14, 2016
