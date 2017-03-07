Mar 7, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
1-5
Bayern Munich
Walcott (20')
Walcott (39'), Oxlade-Chamberlain (61'), Xhaka (78')
Koscielny (54')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Lewandowski (55' pen.), Robben (68'), Costa (78'), Vidal (80', 85')
Alaba (39'), Martinez (45')

Neil Lennon hits out at Arsenal players by describing them as "spoiled brats"

Celtic manager Neil Lennon on the touchline against AC Milan during the Champions League group match on September 18, 2013
© AFP
Neil Lennon describes the Arsenal players as "spoiled brats" as Arsene Wenger's side crash out of the Champions League in humiliating fashion.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 10:23 UK

Hibernian boss Neil Lennon described Arsenal's players as "spoiled brats" prior to the team's capitulation against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Arsene Wenger's men started off well as Theo Walcott nudged the Gunners ahead in the first half, but they collapsed in the second after Laurent Koscielny was sent off for bringing down Robert Lewandowski in the penalty area.

The North London outfit eventually succumbed to a 5-1 loss, which resulted in a 10-2 defeat on aggregate in the last-16 stage of the tournament.

Prior to kickoff, Lennon discussed the team, in particular Alexis Sanchez, who has been heavily linked with a summer move away from the club.

The Scotsman told BBC Radio 5 Live: "It looks to me as if at times [Sanchez] carries Arsenal and he gives it everything. If he is showing a bit of weaker body language I think he's entitled to because I've watched Arsenal for years and years.

"They look like a team of divas at times, they look like a team of spoiled brats. They throw in the towel too easy at times and that's one thing you can't point at Sanchez."

After the game, Lennon said: "There's got to be a lot of hard questions to be answered after this. This is a debacle. It's really sad to see. It's 10 goals. Ten over two games. When have we ever seen that from a Champions League team in the last 16?

"You would expect maybe if it was a Greek or Cypriot team who'd qualified but certainly not a Premier League team of this stature. It's a real sore one."

Arsenal have crashed out of the last-16 stage seven years in a row.

Hector Bellerin in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
