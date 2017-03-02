Arsenal defender Kieran Gibbs believes that Danny Welbeck will make a big difference between now and the end of the season after fully recovering from his latest layoff.

Kieran Gibbs has insisted that Arsenal teammate Danny Welbeck can "be a force" for the club once putting his injury woes behind him for good.

The former Manchester United forward returned from his second long-term layoff in the space of two years in January, making a big impact by scoring twice on his first start in the 5-0 thrashing of Southampton.

Welbeck has featured in just two of the Gunners' five matches since then, however, amassing a total of 28 minutes from the bench in games with Hull City and Chelsea in the Premier League.

Gibbs is confident that Welbeck is now over his latest injury setback, claiming that the England international is in peak fitness and ready to go for the trip to face Liverpool at the weekend.

"You can tell from his story and his background that he's a winner and he's really had a big impact coming to the club. He's looking the fittest and strongest I've ever seen him," he told the club's official website.

"It's important we keep him fit and make sure he comes back at the right time and not rush it too much. Someone as powerful as him - when he's well managed - he can be a force for us."

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger will also likely have fit-again Aaron Ramsey and Laurent Koscielny to call upon at Anfield on Saturday evening, while Mesut Ozil is also in contention.