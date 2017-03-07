Mar 7, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
1-5
Bayern Munich
Walcott (20')
Walcott (39'), Oxlade-Chamberlain (61'), Xhaka (78')
Koscielny (54')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Lewandowski (55' pen.), Robben (68'), Costa (78'), Vidal (80', 85')
Alaba (39'), Martinez (45')

Hector Bellerin felt "hurt" seeing Arsenal fans leave early in Bayern thrashing

Hector Bellerin in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Hector Bellerin apologises to Arsenal fans after they were spotted in their droves leaving the Emirates early during last night's thrashing to Bayern Munich.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 10:03 UK

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin has admitted that he felt "really hurt" witnessing fans leave the Emirates early during Tuesday night's thumping defeat to Bayern Munich.

The Gunners crashed out of the Champions League last-16 stage in dismal fashion, losing 10-2 on aggregate to the Bundesliga giants.

On the night, Arsene Wenger's side had a positive first half by taking a 1-0 lead through Theo Walcott, but after Laurent Koscielny was sent off for bringing down Robert Lewandowski in the penalty area, the Gunners collapsed, eventually losing 5-1.

After the game, Bellerin turned his attention to the fans, insisting that it is the players' responsibility to "make them happy".

"For me especially I'm really hurt seeing the fans leaving the stadium so early," The Independent quotes Bellerin as saying. "At the end of the day we play for them and want them to be happy and for them to get behind us.

"It hurts to see them leave so early. We need to make them happy with the rest of the season now. We know we've got the capacity and the potential to do well.

"We need to think about every game the same way. We started [well] and we know if we can play that kind of football we can be up there. I just want to say sorry to the fans because we can be better than that."

After falling in the first knockout round of the tournament for a seventh consecutive season, the pressure has intensified on Wenger, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Hector Bellerin in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
