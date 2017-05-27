May 27, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Wembley Stadium
Arsenal
vs.
Chelsea
 

Arsene Wenger suggests FA Cup final could be his last game in charge of Arsenal

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Arsene Wenger suggests that this weekend's FA Cup final could be his last match as Arsenal manager.
Arsene Wenger has suggested that the FA Cup final this weekend could be his last match in charge of Arsenal, but not in football management.

The Frenchman's contract expires this summer, but he is yet to confirm whether he will stay on or walk away from the club after spending 22 years at the helm.

It has been widely reported that a two-year deal is on the table for Wenger, who has divided the fans, with some staging protests during the season in a bid to force the 67-year-old to step down.

In this morning's press conference, when asked by reporters if this Saturday's Wembley showpiece will be his final game in charge of Arsenal, Wenger replied: "I don't know. It will not be my last match no matter what happens because I will stay in football."

The North London outfit failed to secure a place in the Champions League this season, instead settling for fifth place.

Gabriel of Arsenal runs with the ball during the UEFA Champions League Group F match between Dinamo Zagreb and Arsenal at Maksimir Stadium on September 16, 2015 in Zagreb, Croatia.
Your Comments
