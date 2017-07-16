General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Per Mertesacker "very confident" Alexis Sanchez will stay at Arsenal

Alexis Sanchez celebrates scoring against Southampton in the Premier League on May 10, 2017
© SilverHub
Per Mertesacker is confident that teammate Alexis Sanchez will commit his future to Arsenal once returning from his short break away.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, July 16, 2017 at 10:22 UK

Club captain Per Mertesacker has insisted that he is "very confident" Alexis Sanchez will still be an Arsenal player come the end of the summer transfer window.

The Chile international's future has been up in the air for a number of months due to his reluctance to sign a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Sanchez is due to see his current deal expire in a year's time, meaning that the Gunners may be forced to cash in if they do not want to lose him for free next summer.

Further doubt was cast on the forward's Arsenal future on Saturday when he gave his biggest hint yet that he wants to leave, but Mertesacker believes that his teammate simply needs time to clear his head before committing.

"I am very confident [he will stay]," he told reporters. "It's his decision. If he feels good, comfortable, he can play with freedom. He has his qualities. You cannot find those everywhere.

"I have not spoken to him. He needs a break now. He needs to relax. He has done a lot for us. He played almost every game last season and then the Confederations Cup.

"You need to leave him alone to make up his mind about what he wants to do. He has one more year here and then he makes his mind up. It's his decision."

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger confirmed earlier this weekend that no agreement has yet been reached with Sanchez regarding a new contract, despite recently holding "very positive" talks.

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez during the Premier League match against Manchester City on April 2, 2017
Read Next:
Alexis Sanchez hints at Arsenal exit
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Per Mertesacker, Alexis Sanchez, Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Alexis Sanchez celebrates scoring against Southampton in the Premier League on May 10, 2017
Per Mertesacker "very confident" Alexis Sanchez will stay at Arsenal
 Leicester City forward Riyad Mahrez in action during his side's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium on October 22, 2016
Leicester City 'reject Roma bid for Riyad Mahrez'
 Olivier Giroud waves during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Manchester United on May 7, 2017
Olivier Giroud refuses to talk about transfer speculation
Alexis Sanchez hints at Arsenal exitMahrez 'agrees personal terms with Roma'Wenger: 'No Sanchez agreement reached'Wenger has "huge respect" for GiroudWenger: 'Wilshere must fight for spot'
Wenger expects Mbappe to stay at MonacoResult: Arsenal ease to win over Western SydneyArsenal in Oxlade-Chamberlain, Matic swap?Live Commentary: Western Sydney Wanderers 1-3 Arsenal - as it happenedWenger reveals "positive" Sanchez talks
> Arsenal Homepage



Tables
 