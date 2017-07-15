New Transfer Talk header

Arsene Wenger: 'No agreement reached with Alexis Sanchez'

Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
Arsene Wenger says that no agreement has been reached with Alexis Sanchez over extending his Arsenal stay, but he categorically rules out selling Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Saturday, July 15, 2017

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has stressed that he has yet to reach an agreement with Alexis Sanchez to keep the player at the club for at least another year.

Sanchez's future has been in the balance since the window opened for business, having been allowed to enter the final 12 months of his contract.

Wenger revealed to the assembled press on Friday that he has held "positive" talks with last season's top scorer, however, leading to suggestions that he would remain in place this summer.

The Frenchman has made clear that Sanchez has not agreed to extend his terms in North London just yet, admitting that he is unsure exactly what the future holds, but he was more confident when asked about his plans to keep Liverpool-linked wing-back Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

"No, a lot that comes out [about] Sanchez does not look completely right! No, that is not the case," he told reporters.

"Oxlade-Chamberlain? Yes, 100 per cent I expect him to stay. There is no speculation - no matter what happens he will stay."

Playmaker Mesut Ozil also recently entered the final year of his existing contract, but he is not expected to be sold before the August 31 deadline.

Arsene Wenger subs off Alexis Sanchez during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
