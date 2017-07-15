Arsene Wenger claims that "very positive" talks have been held through text message with Alexis Sanchez over the striker's future at Arsenal.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed that "positive" talks have been held with Alexis Sanchez over the striker's future at the Emirates Stadium.

The Chilean has less than 12 months remaining on his current contract, and it has been widely reported that he wants to leave the Gunners ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

In April, Wenger said he "deeply believed" that the former Barcelona forward would extend his stay with the North Londoners, and he told reporters that he had been in touch with his player by text message.

"Of course. There is not a lot to resolve at the moment with the player," Wenger admitted to the Daily Mail when asked if he is confident that Sanchez will stay at the club.

"I have spoken through text and it was very positive. My thoughts are always positive."

Mesut Ozil and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are also both in the final 12 months of their contracts with the Gunners.