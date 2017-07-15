General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Arsene Wenger reveals "very positive" text exchange with Alexis Sanchez

Arsene Wenger subs off Alexis Sanchez during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsene Wenger claims that "very positive" talks have been held through text message with Alexis Sanchez over the striker's future at Arsenal.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, July 15, 2017 at 10:11 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed that "positive" talks have been held with Alexis Sanchez over the striker's future at the Emirates Stadium.

The Chilean has less than 12 months remaining on his current contract, and it has been widely reported that he wants to leave the Gunners ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

In April, Wenger said he "deeply believed" that the former Barcelona forward would extend his stay with the North Londoners, and he told reporters that he had been in touch with his player by text message.

"Of course. There is not a lot to resolve at the moment with the player," Wenger admitted to the Daily Mail when asked if he is confident that Sanchez will stay at the club.

"I have spoken through text and it was very positive. My thoughts are always positive."

Mesut Ozil and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are also both in the final 12 months of their contracts with the Gunners.

Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
Read Next:
Wenger: 'No bids for Alexis Sanchez'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Olivier Giroud reacts during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Live Commentary: Western Sydney Wanderers 0-3 Arsenal
 Arsene Wenger subs off Alexis Sanchez during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
Arsene Wenger reveals "very positive" text exchange with Alexis Sanchez
 Thomas Lemar and Jesus Navas during the Champions League match between AS Monaco and Manchester City on February 21, 2017
AS Monaco 'set extortionate price for Thomas Lemar'
Jack Wilshere 'to be fit for new season'Arsenal increase offer for Mbappe?Sampdoria 'contact Arsenal for Wilshere'Alex Iwobi: "I have a point to prove"West Ham end interest in Olivier Giroud?
Bramall: 'Making Arsenal debut was unreal'Wenger hails Nelson, Willock impactWenger happy with "important" Lacazette goalEverton, West Ham interested in Lemina?Bilbao considering move for Monreal?
> Arsenal Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 