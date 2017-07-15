New Transfer Talk header

Riyad Mahrez 'agrees personal terms with Roma'

Riyad Mahrez celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Watford on May 6, 2017
Serie A side Roma reportedly agree personal terms with wantaway Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez, who has also been linked with a move to Arsenal.
Last Updated: Saturday, July 15, 2017 at 20:29 UK

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez has reportedly agreed personal terms with Roma ahead of a possible move to Italy this summer.

The 26-year-old has made no secret of his desire to leave the King Power Stadium during the current transfer window, and Roma are thought to see him as an ideal replacement for Mohamed Salah, who joined Liverpool last month.

Mahrez has also been heavily linked with Arsenal throughout the summer, although Arsene Wenger is understood to favour a move for AS Monaco winger Thomas Lemar.

Roma have emerged as frontrunners for his signature as a result, and the Metro reports that the club have now agreed personal terms with the Algeria international.

The two clubs must now come to an agreement over a fee, which could prove more complicated with Roma still some way short of Leicester's £44m asking price.

The Serie A outfit are understood to have offered closer to £26m for the 2015-16 PFA Player of the Year, who scored 10 goals across all competitions for the Foxes last season.

Leicester City forward Riyad Mahrez in action during his side's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium on October 22, 2016
