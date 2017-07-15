New Transfer Talk header

Alexis Sanchez: 'I want to play in Champions League'

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez during the Premier League match against Manchester City on April 2, 2017
Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez drops his strongest hint yet that he will leave the club this summer, insisting that he wants to be playing Champions League football.
Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has hinted that he wants to leave the club in search of Champions League football amid continued uncertainty over his future.

Sanchez is now in the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium and has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City after demanding wages of £400,000 a week from the Gunners.

The 28-year-old has now given the biggest suggestion yet that he will leave the club this summer due to Arsenal's failure to qualify for the 2017-18 Champions League.

"The decision I have made, I have to wait for Arsenal's response," Sanchez told reporters in Chile, according to the Express.

"It depends on them, what they want but my idea is to play the Champions League and win it. For now I am at Arsenal and I finish my contract in one more year."

Earlier in the day, Arsene Wenger claimed to have held "very positive" talks with Sanchez via text.

