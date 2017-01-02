Alex Iwobi looking to keep pressure on Chelsea

Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi challenges his side to keep the pressure on league leaders Chelsea by maintaining their recent form.
Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi has urged his side to maintain their form in order to keep up the pressure on league leaders Chelsea.

The Gunners have won their last two matches without conceding, but they remain nine points behind Antonio Conte's side, who have won 14 matches in a row.

On a personal front Iwobi enjoyed a breakthrough year in 2016, but he insists that he has not set himself any targets for 2017 other than to help the team chase down Chelsea.

"This time last year I was just playing in the cup games and happy to be there. To be starting almost every week is just amazing progress for me. I'm still young, still learning and there is still a long way to go. [Number 10] is where I have grown up playing and where I enjoy playing the most but wherever I am put on the pitch, I will do my best and whenever I get told to play any position I give 100%," he told reporters.

"There are a lot of players who can play number 10; a lot of ball players in the team. Every day in training I am always learning and trying to add it to my game. I haven't looked that far ahead. I concentrate on every game and taking it game by game. I don't know, I just have to wait and see. On the team's behalf we are focusing more on ourselves and our performance.

"Hopefully if Chelsea slip up, they slip up but we have to make sure we win to keep up the title race. The games are coming thick and fast; we just have to prepare the same. We have got the momentum, we are confident now and hopefully we can keep up our winning streak. I'm just trying to do the best I can. If the team does well that is the main thing."

Arsenal will face Bournemouth on Tuesday looking to leapfrog Manchester City into third place in the Premier League table.

