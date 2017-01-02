Jan 2, 2017 at 5.15pm UK at ​London Stadium
West HamWest Ham United
0-2
Man UtdManchester United

Payet (29'), Nordtveit (91')
Feghouli (15')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Mata (63'), Ibrahimovic (78')
Darmian (42'), Valencia (75')

Jose Mourinho: 'Title rivals will drop points'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho insists that the teams above his side in the table will continue to drop points in the race for a top-four spot.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 2, 2017 at 20:10 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has insisted that the teams above his side in the table will drop points as the season progresses.

United have won their last six Premier League outings to move back into top-four contention, with this evening's 2-0 triumph over West Ham United closing the gap to the Champions League places to just one point.

Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have all dropped points since United last did, but the Red Devils remain 10 points behind leaders Chelsea having played a game more than Antonio Conte's side.

"I have the feeling we can win the next match. We don't chase records, we chase good performances and points," Mourinho told Sky Sports News.

"We know Chelsea or Tottenham will lose points, like Liverpool or Manchester City last week. We have played well but drew too much. Now we have 18 points from six games, exactly what we need."

United are not in Premier League action again until January 15, when they host arch-rivals Liverpool.

Dele Alli celebrates scoring his first during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
Your Comments
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
4Arsenal19124341192240
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs19116237142339
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth197392631-524
10Southampton206681925-624
11Burnley2072112231-923
12Watford196492334-1122
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
15Stoke CityStoke195682232-1021
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace1944112935-616
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Hull City2034131744-2713
20Swansea CitySwansea1933132144-2312
> Full Version
