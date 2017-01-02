Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho insists that the teams above his side in the table will continue to drop points in the race for a top-four spot.

United have won their last six Premier League outings to move back into top-four contention, with this evening's 2-0 triumph over West Ham United closing the gap to the Champions League places to just one point.

Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have all dropped points since United last did, but the Red Devils remain 10 points behind leaders Chelsea having played a game more than Antonio Conte's side.

"I have the feeling we can win the next match. We don't chase records, we chase good performances and points," Mourinho told Sky Sports News.

"We know Chelsea or Tottenham will lose points, like Liverpool or Manchester City last week. We have played well but drew too much. Now we have 18 points from six games, exactly what we need."

United are not in Premier League action again until January 15, when they host arch-rivals Liverpool.