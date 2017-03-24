General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Alex Iwobi: 'Arsenal fans must show more respect to Arsene Wenger'

A fan holds up an itimidating piece of A4 paper in protest at Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Norwich City on April 30, 2016
Alex Iwobi defends manager Arsene Wenger and calls on "impatient" Arsenal fans to start showing the long-serving boss more respect.
Arsenal winger Alex Iwobi has insisted that every player is "fighting for the manager" and called on "impatient" fans to start showing more respect to Arsene Wenger.

The Frenchman is going through his toughest spell as Gunners boss, seeing the pressure continuously grow in recent weeks following a poor run of league form and a humiliating exit from the Champions League.

Wenger has delayed making a decision over his future despite entering the final few months of his current deal, but Iwobi feels that he deserves far more than to see certain sections of the fanbase turn on him in the manner they have.

Banners have been held aloft calling for the long-serving boss to step down, while a plane flew over The Hawthorns last weekend carrying a similar message ahead of the 3-1 loss to West Bromwich Albion - their fourth league defeat in five matches.

"They need to show a bit of respect in my opinion," Iwobi is quoted as saying by talkSPORT. "He's been at the club for 20 years and he's achieved a lot. Obviously they're a bit impatient with the results and where we want to finish.

"We also want to win the league, as any other team does, and I can guarantee we are trying our hardest. Whatever happens, we are the players, we affect the result.

"We don't really look at the banners or what fans are screaming. We focus on trying to do our jobs on the pitch. We're working hard to improve ourselves. Everyone is fighting for the manager - I can tell you that for a fact.

"I don't know exactly what's going on. But for me personally, I'd like him to stay. He always backs our players and he is a great man to me. I'll always back him, no matter what. For what he's done for me, I'd like to say thank you, for bringing me into such a world class team, and I'm playing almost regularly."

Iwobi has made 56 first-team appearances for Arsenal since emerging through the academy setup, 35 of which have coming during the 2016-17 season.

Arsene Wenger manager of Arsenal lifts the trophy in celebration alongside Lukas Podolski, Mikel Arteta and Thomas Vermaelen after the FA Cup with Budweiser Final match between Arsenal and Hull City at Wembley Stadium on May 17, 2014
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 