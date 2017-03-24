Alex Iwobi defends manager Arsene Wenger and calls on "impatient" Arsenal fans to start showing the long-serving boss more respect.

Arsenal winger Alex Iwobi has insisted that every player is "fighting for the manager" and called on "impatient" fans to start showing more respect to Arsene Wenger.

The Frenchman is going through his toughest spell as Gunners boss, seeing the pressure continuously grow in recent weeks following a poor run of league form and a humiliating exit from the Champions League.

Wenger has delayed making a decision over his future despite entering the final few months of his current deal, but Iwobi feels that he deserves far more than to see certain sections of the fanbase turn on him in the manner they have.

Banners have been held aloft calling for the long-serving boss to step down, while a plane flew over The Hawthorns last weekend carrying a similar message ahead of the 3-1 loss to West Bromwich Albion - their fourth league defeat in five matches.

"They need to show a bit of respect in my opinion," Iwobi is quoted as saying by talkSPORT. "He's been at the club for 20 years and he's achieved a lot. Obviously they're a bit impatient with the results and where we want to finish.

"We also want to win the league, as any other team does, and I can guarantee we are trying our hardest. Whatever happens, we are the players, we affect the result.

"We don't really look at the banners or what fans are screaming. We focus on trying to do our jobs on the pitch. We're working hard to improve ourselves. Everyone is fighting for the manager - I can tell you that for a fact.

"I don't know exactly what's going on. But for me personally, I'd like him to stay. He always backs our players and he is a great man to me. I'll always back him, no matter what. For what he's done for me, I'd like to say thank you, for bringing me into such a world class team, and I'm playing almost regularly."

Iwobi has made 56 first-team appearances for Arsenal since emerging through the academy setup, 35 of which have coming during the 2016-17 season.