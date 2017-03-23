Lukas Podolski is intrigued to see whether Arsene Wenger will stay on as Arsenal manager, insisting that it will be almost impossible for anyone to replace him.

Former Arsenal forward Lukas Podolski has claimed that the club would be making the wrong decision to part company with manager Arsene Wenger at the end of the season.

The Frenchman's future in North London is currently up in the air following a poor spell of form, leading to doubts from the man himself over whether he will stay in place.

Podolski, who spent three years at the Emirates Stadium prior to joining current club Galatasaray in 2015, is unsure whether any other manager in world football could do an adequate job of replacing Wenger.

When asked if Wenger should stay, Podolski told Sky Sports News: "I don't know who the guy is that can replace him. He is Arsenal.

"I follow nearly every match - when not live then on social media - and I don't know what has happened. Arsene Wenger is a good guy and a good coach. He built this club from nothing to now. It will be interesting what happens in the next few months."

Podolski played his 130th and final game for national side Germany on Wednesday night, scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win over England in Dortmund.