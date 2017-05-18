General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Arsenal ace Alexis Sanchez slams 'Wenger Out' protests

Arsene Wenger subs off Alexis Sanchez during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez hits out at the "very bad" protests aimed at forcing Arsene Wenger out of the club, claiming that the Frenchman should be praised.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:

Alexis Sanchez has defended the past record of long-serving Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger and insisted that the ongoing fan demonstrations are "very bad" for the club.

Calls for the Frenchman to leave have grown in recent weeks following another disappointing campaign, culminating in around 15,000 supporters staying away for the 2-0 home win over Sunderland in midweek.

Protests stepped up last month when fans projected a 'Wenger Out' banner onto famous London landmarks, but Sanchez has warned supporters to be careful what they wish for as Wenger has been such a key figure in their recent history.

"For me, [the protests] is very bad," he is quoted as saying by The Mirror. "He is the manager who gave a stadium to the club, won cups, and he has been 21 years in the job. He is the creator of the stadium, the players and style of the club."

Sanchez, who trails only Romelu Lukaku in the Premier League scoring charts, also hinted that he will not sign a new deal this summer.

Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
Sanchez: 'My future depends on Arsenal'
Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
