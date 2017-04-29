A 'Wenger Out' banner is projected onto the side of the Emirates Stadium, as well as other locations around London, as the pressure continues to grow on Arsene Wenger.

A group of Arsenal supporters have stepped up their protest to force manager Arsene Wenger out of the club by projecting a 'Wenger Out' banner onto the side of the Emirates Stadium.

The Frenchman has endured the toughest season of his 21-year reign and, despite a recent improvement in results, the pressure has continued to grow from a certain section of the fanbase.

Images of the projections on the East Stand of the Emirates Stadium emerged on the eve of the Gunners' trip to face rivals Tottenham Hotspur, posted on Twitter by the user @NoNewContract.

A 'Wenger Out' sign also appeared on Arsenal's old Highbury home, as well as London tourist hotspot Marble Arch.

As Paul weller (almost) sang "burning up N5 heading for the west end" pic.twitter.com/5NhA299WoE — #WengerOut (@NoNewContract) April 28, 2017

Wenger's latest deal expires at the end of the current campaign and the Frenchman has yet to confirm whether he will put pen to paper on fresh terms.