Disgruntled fans project 'Wenger Out' sign onto Emirates Stadium

A group of Arsenal supporters have stepped up their protest to force manager Arsene Wenger out of the club by projecting a 'Wenger Out' banner onto the side of the Emirates Stadium.

The Frenchman has endured the toughest season of his 21-year reign and, despite a recent improvement in results, the pressure has continued to grow from a certain section of the fanbase.

Wenger's latest deal expires at the end of the current campaign and the Frenchman has yet to confirm whether he will put pen to paper on fresh terms.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
