Arsene Wenger seems to have dropped a hint over his future at Arsenal by confirming that he is already working on transfer deals for the summer.

The Frenchman's contract expires at the end of the season, and there is a huge divide among fans, with some wanting him to walk away and others keeping faith.

Wenger is in his 21st year as Arsenal manager, but the club's consistent failure to launch a series Premier League title challenge over the last few seasons has left fans exasperated.

The Gunners are in danger of missing out on Champions League qualification for the first time in Wenger's tenure as they reside seventh in the table, seven points adrift of fourth with seven games left to play.

Preparing for this summer's transfer activity indicates that Wenger will be at the helm.

In Tuesday's press conference, when asked if he was considering potential targets, the 67-year-old told reporters: "Of course. I work until the last day of the season for the present and the future.

"Transfer targets are for the club's future and are very important."

Meanwhile, Wenger has insisted that the club have not received an approach from Marseille for striker Olivier Giroud.