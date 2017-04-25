General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Arsene Wenger confirms he is working on transfers despite uncertain Arsenal future

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsene Wenger hints that he will remain as Arsenal manager next season after confirming that he is working on summer transfers.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 10:32 UK

Arsene Wenger seems to have dropped a hint over his future at Arsenal by confirming that he is already working on transfer deals for the summer.

The Frenchman's contract expires at the end of the season, and there is a huge divide among fans, with some wanting him to walk away and others keeping faith.

Wenger is in his 21st year as Arsenal manager, but the club's consistent failure to launch a series Premier League title challenge over the last few seasons has left fans exasperated.

The Gunners are in danger of missing out on Champions League qualification for the first time in Wenger's tenure as they reside seventh in the table, seven points adrift of fourth with seven games left to play.

Preparing for this summer's transfer activity indicates that Wenger will be at the helm.

In Tuesday's press conference, when asked if he was considering potential targets, the 67-year-old told reporters: "Of course. I work until the last day of the season for the present and the future.

"Transfer targets are for the club's future and are very important."

Meanwhile, Wenger has insisted that the club have not received an approach from Marseille for striker Olivier Giroud.

Olivier Giroud celebrates during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Read Next:
Wenger: 'No approach for Giroud'
>
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Olivier Giroud, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Pep Guardiola distractedly hugs Arsene Wenger after the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City on April 2, 2017
Live Commentary: Arsenal 2-1 Manchester City (AET) - as it happened
 Jack Wilshere looks deflated during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on April 15, 2017
Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere open to lucrative Chinese Super League move?
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Arsene Wenger confirms he is working on transfers despite uncertain Arsenal future
Wenger: 'No approach for Giroud'Report: Marseille to pay £20m for GiroudMonaco: 'Mbappe does not want to go'Preview: Arsenal vs. Leicester CityRamsey: 'Wenger deserves FA Cup success'
Toure slams "disappointing" refereeingMorgan, Slimani out of Arsenal clashKoscielny: 'New system makes us more solid'Arsenal 'plot £20m Emil Forsberg move'Wenger: 'Sanchez will be at Arsenal next season'
> Arsenal Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace33115174653-738
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 