Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech: 'No shame playing in the Europa League'

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech in action during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech insists that there is no shame in playing in the Europa League if the club fail to secure a Champions League spot.
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 17:53 UK

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has insisted that he and his teammates will treat the Europa League with respect if they fail to earn a top-four place.

Arsene Wenger's side only have a chance of sealing a top-four position if both Liverpool fail to beat Middlesbrough and the Gunners overcome Everton.

If not, the North London outfit will have to settle for a spot in the second tiered European competition rather than the Champions League, of which they have qualified for in the past 21 years.

"A European trophy is a European trophy," The Mirror quotes Cech as saying. "I have to say, you want to have the Champions League one rather than the Europa League one, but you can see, more and more, big teams are treating the Europa League with respect because it is a European trophy.

"Now you can qualify for the Champions League [by winning it] too. It is a fantastic memory for myself to look at the medal. I have only played in it [the Europa League] once and was fortunate, in one go, to have won it. But obviously I would rather be in the Champions League, that's for sure. Let's see what will happen."

Arsenal still have an opportunity to win a trophy this season as they will face Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

