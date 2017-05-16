May 16, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
2-0
Sunderland
Sanchez (72', 81')
Bellerin (22'), Monreal (54'), Ozil (55'), Mustafi (92')
FT(HT: 0-0)

O'Shea (56'), Cattermole (74')

Arsene Wenger not giving up on top-four spot

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 10, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is refusing to give up hope of finishing in the top four this season after a 2-0 win over Sunderland took the race to the final day.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 22:23 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has insisted that he has not given up hope of qualifying for the Champions League on the final day of the season.

Two goals from Alexis Sanchez inside the final 20 minutes saw the Gunners pick up a 2-0 win over Sunderland this evening, leaving them just a point adrift of the top four with one game remaining.

However, Arsenal must beat Everton and hope that Liverpool drop points at home to Middlesbrough if they are to sneak in to the Champions League, despite already having surpassed their tally of points for last season, when they finished second.

"We had plenty of shots on goal but we needed to be patient. We were frustrated at half time not to be leading. We made 71 points and were second. We now have 72 and want to go to 75. After that you deal with what happens," he told BBC Sport.

"We've got in on the final day many times. Sunderland fought and you want that in the Premier League - that's what you want from every team.

"We had a difficult patch after the Bayern game because it was difficult to recover. On the other hand it was a good mental test and we responded in a strong way."

Arsenal have qualified for the Champions League in every full season under Wenger so far.

Arsene Wenger reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City on April 2, 2017
