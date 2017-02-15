Feb 15, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Allianz Arena
Bayern Munich
vs.
Arsenal

Arsene Wenger 'to select David Ospina over Petr Cech for Bayern Munich showdown'

David Ospina makes a save during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger reportedly opts to play David Ospina in goal over Petr Cech for this week's Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has reportedly decided to use number two David Ospina in goal over experienced Petr Cech for Wednesday night's Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich.

Ospina has started each of the Gunners' six European fixtures this season and has also been a regular in the FA Cup, while Cech has been first choice in the Premier League.

According to The Telegraph, despite the magnitude of the first leg at the Allianz Arena, Wenger is content with Ospina's performances and believes that the Colombian deserves to start against the Bundesliga giants.

Cech came under criticism after committing a blunder against Chelsea, which gifted Cesc Fabregas a goal in the 3-1 triumph for the league leaders at Stamford Bridge on February 4.

Arsenal's hopes of silverware this season rest on the Champions League and FA Cup after they dropped 10 points behind Chelsea in the title race.

