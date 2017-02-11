Petr Cech: 'Win was much-needed'

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech admits his relief after his side claim all three points from the visit of Hull City.

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has spoken of his relief after his side claimed a 2-0 victory over Hull City this afternoon.

A brace from Alexis Sanchez gifted the Gunners all three points at the Emirates, ending a run of back-to-back league defeats against London rivals Chelsea and Watford.

The result lifted them up to third in the table and saw them move nine points behind the league-leading Blues, who have a game in hand.

"There are not many games left to be played, and though Chelsea have a big advantage all we can do is make sure we keep winning our games," Cech told Sky Sports News.

"The table is very congested in the race for the Champions League positions, so this win is exactly what we needed.

"We need to be consistent, because we do have periods where we do well then other weeks when we lose games. We need to improve where we can improve and ensure we are ready for every game, because now every game will be like a final."

Next up for Arsenal is a trip to Bayern Munich for their first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday night.