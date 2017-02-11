Feb 11, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
2-0
Hull City
Sanchez (34', 93' pen.)
Walcott (53'), Gibbs (55'), Sanchez (76')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Ranocchia (70')
Clucas (91')

Petr Cech: 'Win was much-needed'

Petr Cech of Arsenal in action during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech admits his relief after his side claim all three points from the visit of Hull City.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 15:35 UK

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has spoken of his relief after his side claimed a 2-0 victory over Hull City this afternoon.

A brace from Alexis Sanchez gifted the Gunners all three points at the Emirates, ending a run of back-to-back league defeats against London rivals Chelsea and Watford.

The result lifted them up to third in the table and saw them move nine points behind the league-leading Blues, who have a game in hand.

"There are not many games left to be played, and though Chelsea have a big advantage all we can do is make sure we keep winning our games," Cech told Sky Sports News.

"The table is very congested in the race for the Champions League positions, so this win is exactly what we needed.

"We need to be consistent, because we do have periods where we do well then other weeks when we lose games. We need to improve where we can improve and ensure we are ready for every game, because now every game will be like a final."

Next up for Arsenal is a trip to Bayern Munich for their first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday night.

Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Read Next:
Arsene Wenger: "We were resilient"
>
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Arsenal25155554282650
4Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139337211648
6Liverpool24137452302246
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2511683329439
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2594123242-1031
10Southampton2586112631-530
11Stoke CityStoke257992936-730
12Watford2586112941-1230
13Burnley2492132635-929
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough25410111927-822
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Crystal Palace2555153245-1320
19Hull City2555152249-2720
20Sunderland2554162444-2019
> Full Version
