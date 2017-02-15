Feb 15, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Allianz Arena
Bayern Munich
vs.
Arsenal

David Ospina: 'Arsenal players must take responsibility'

David Ospina makes a save during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina acknowledges that every player must be at the top of their game if they are to overcome Bayern Munich over two legs.
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at 17:51 UK

David Ospina has called on his Arsenal teammates to 'do their jobs' if they are to head back to the Emirates Stadium with their hopes of Champions League progression intact.

The Gunners take on Bayern Munich in Bavaria on Wednesday evening, aiming to improve on a record that has seen them crash out at this last-16 stage six years in succession.

Bayern have proved to be a particular thorn in Arsenal's side, winning three of their last four meetings at the first knockout-stage hurdle, and Ospina - who will start at the Allianz Arena in place of Petr Cech - knows that a strong team performance is required to put that record straight.

"We know how important the game is," he told the London Evening Standard. "We're up against one of the best teams in the world - they have some great players. We have to do our job.

"We have a great team full of fantastic players and we hope to perform well. Every match is different, so we just want to play our game and focus on bringing a good result back to our stadium. We want to perform well, take responsibility and secure a positive result."

Ospina has started eight games for Arsenal this season, six of which came during the group stage of the showpiece competition.

David Ospina makes a save during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
